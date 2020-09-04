Less than two weeks into the school year, the School District of Washington already has been affected by COVID-19.
Superintendent Dr. Lori VanLeer told The Missourian the district has confirmed cases of COVID-19.
VanLeer did not specify where or how many cases there are or if those infected are staff members or students. She said some students and staff have been quarantined due to close contact with infected person(s).
“Our ability to stay in school some or part of the time safely will hinge on our ability to follow guidelines; follow the lead of our health departments when these things happen to prevent further spread; and come together as a community,” VanLeer said.
According to the district’s Comprehensive Return to School Plan, those who are considered in close contact of a positive- or presumptive-positive case, are required to be quarantined for 14 days from the last date of contact.
The plan and details on protocols related to COVID-19 can be found at http://www.washington.k12.mo.us.