Over the course of six hours on April 1, 400 teachers, administrators, bus drivers, custodians and other school staff members from Washington School District, St. Francis Borgia Regional High School and the YMCA’s Y Club Before and After School Enrichment Program received their first doses of the Moderna COVID-19 vaccine.
The event was held at Washington High School’s gym in collaboration with Sinks Pharmacy-St. Clair.
“It really is a relief,” said Rachel Thacker, Borgia school registrar and administrative assistant in the counseling office.
As they waited the required 15 minutes post-shot to check for adverse reactions, many said the immunization event provided reassurance that life could, potentially, improve a year into the pandemic.
“The mask-wearing in school is really, really, really hard, especially for the little ones, and if this is a step in getting past that, I’m all down,” said Ashley Brockmann, first grade teacher at Augusta Elementary School.
Substitute teacher Maddie Fleer, who is teaching fifth grade at South Point Elementary, agreed.
“I feel like it’s a constant battle of saying, ‘put your mask up, put your mask up,’ and we’re supposed to be teaching, but we’re constantly having to remind them,” she said.
The vaccine signified the possibility of choir, orchestra and band concerts occurring once again, Borgia music director Robert Jasper said.
It also meant students one day could reconnect with their bus drivers, who have had to keep their distance, Washington bus driver Debra Lick said.
The kids could someday return to socializing naturally, especially in groups, Fleer said.
Academic achievement could rise, Brockmann said, after a year when it dropped in general.
Teachers could gather in the lounge, she added. The students have faced feelings of isolation, and “teachers feel that way, too.”
Fully vaccinated teachers who come into close contact with the virus won’t have to quarantine, Washington’s health services coordinator Chris Redd said. The district, which does not require staff to be vaccinated, will only ask workers with symptoms to stay home.
“It’s nice to know that we might be able to come and go freely, but I don’t want to put false hope in it either,” Four Rivers apprenticeship coordinator Cynthia Walker said. “We still have to be safe and healthy.”
Despite these worries, Redd said the vaccinations would increase students’ and teachers’ comfort inside the classroom following a challenging year.
“After we do get the vaccine out to the masses, I’m hoping things go back to normal,” Jasper said. “The kids, they’re very resilient, but kids can only take so much isolation.”