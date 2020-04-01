Most organizations have closed and canceled events due to COVID-19 precautions.
As of Tuesday, the St. Clair R-XIII School District, Lonedell R-XIV School District, the St. Clair branch of Scenic Regional Library and St. Clair Senior Center have all ceased operations until late April.
The school districts tentatively expect classes to begin again Monday, April 27.
The senior center will be closed until at least Wednesday, April 22.
All Scenic Regional libraries will remain closed until Monday, April 27, at 9 a.m. All library programming, outreach, and meeting room use will be suspended until Wednesday, May 13.
St. Clair City Hall has restricted public access to the building until further notice.
The city hall gymnasium also is closed for public use until further notice.
The St. Clair Historical Museum has put visitation on hold until Saturday, April 18, when they will reassess the situation.
The St. Clair License Office is currently closed, with tentative plans to reopen Monday, April 6.
Cancellations
The following community events have been canceled or postponed:
• All remaining KC Hall Lent dinners.
• All Scenic Regional Library programs.
• All Senior Center activities.
• Senior Center rummage sale has been rescheduled to Saturday, June 6..
• Senior Center Chili Supper has been changed to a spaghetti supper, and has been rescheduled for Saturday, June 13.
• All park events.
This may be an incomplete list, as The Missourian is frequently updating its lists. To add a closure or cancellation, contact Sarah O’Daniel at 636-583-7701.