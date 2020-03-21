Franklin County Presiding Commissioner Tim Brinker took to Facebook Saturday afternoon to update details on a Mercy Hospital Washington employee who tested positive for COVID-19 Friday, March 20.
Brinker also announced several more businesses will be restricted as of 12:01 a.m. Tuesday, March 24.
They include, golf courses, barbers and barber establishments, hair dressers, cosmetologists, manicurists, estheticians, hair braiders, schools of cosmetology,
Also included are, movie theaters, concert halls, gymnasiums, exercise/ fitness studios and massage therapists.
The order shall remain in effect until noon April 17.
