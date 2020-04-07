Franklin County Presiding Commissioner Tim Brinker has confirmed 20 new cases of COVID-19 in the last 24 hours bringing the new county total to 57 on Tuesday afternoon after The Missourian went to press.
Brinker said on a conference call with the Washington Area Chamber of Commerce the bulk of the new cases are centered at Grandview Healthcare in Washington.
Of the 20 news cases reported Tuesday afternoon, 18 are in Washington, bringing the total in that town to 31 up from 13 Monday.
Of the total 31 cases in Washington, 27 are associated with Grandview Healthcare.
Brinker confirmed there are now 25 Grandview residents and two employees infected with COVID-19.
The 18 new Washington cases include three patients in their 60s, five in their 70s, four in their 80s and five in their 90s, including two 98-year-old females.
The other two cases reported Tuesday was a 21-year-old female in Union and a 27-year-old female in Sullivan.
Grandview Healthcare could not be reached for comment.
Included in the Tuesday afternoon report was the recovery of eight of confirmed COVID-19 cases reported previously.
This story is being updated regularly with the latest information.