The Franklin County Health Department reported Monday, a 42-year-old Pacific woman as been confirmed COVID-19 positve.
Six new COVID-19 cases over the weekend and one new recovery.
New cases Saturday (May 2) included a 25-year-old man in Washington two males ages 55 and 59 in Union.
The recovery Saturday was that of a 66-year-old man in Washington.
New cases reported Sunday (May 3) included an 84 year-old man and two females ages 84 and 90 at Grandview Healthcare in Washington.
Overall there have been 123 COVID-19 cases in Franklin County with 58 confirmed recoveries and 13 deaths.
There are currently 51 active cases (39 skilled nursing facility and 12 in County), all quarantined and contact traced.