The Franklin County Health Department has announced the fourth COVID-19-related death in the county.
The deceased is a 79-year-old female resident at Grandview Healthcare in Washington.
Two additional COVID-19 cases were also reported Tuesday morning including a 59-year-old female in Washington and 27-year-old male in Union.
Four additional residents have now recovered from the virus as well bringing the total recoveries to 17.
The current case count in Franklin County now stands at 87 .
The Missourian will have more coverage of the COVID-19 outbreak in the Wednesday edition.