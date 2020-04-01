Wednesday morning, Franklin County Presiding Commissioner Tim Brinker announced 2 new COVID-19 cases bringing the county total to 18.
The two most recent cases are a 79-year-old female in Pacific and a 78-year-old female in Washington.
Two cases were reported to the Missourian at 5 p.m. Both were males, one age 40 and the other age 50. These were number 14 and 15.
Brinker later announced another case at 6:40 p.m. on his Facebook page. Case number 16 is a 26-year-old female.
At 8:45 p.m. the Franklin County Health Department posted the following message on its Facebook page regarding more specific information on each case.
Wednesday morning, the county health department released the cities and zip codes where the 16 positive COVID-19 cases have been confirmed.
The list is as follows:
- Pacific, 63069 - 3 cases
- Lonedell, 63060 - 2 cases
- Union, 63084 - 4 cases
- Washington, 63090 - 3 cases
- Villa Ridge, 63089 - 3 cases
- St. Albans, 63073 - 1 case
- St. Clair, 63077 - 2 cases
The county commission has stated all future cases announced will include the patient's age, gender, city and zip code.