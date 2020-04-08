Washington Councilman Mark Wessels spent much of Monday night’s meeting sideways — at least that’s how he appeared.
In recent weeks, the COVID-19 pandemic has altered normal operations around the country. The city of Washington has had its fair share of changes.
The Washington City Council met Monday night for the first time since a state of emergency was declared in Franklin County. The meeting was unlike any other in the city’s history.
County regulations on social distancing limited the number of people let into city hall. The others appeared through a video conference which is how Wessels ended up projected on a screen sideways.
City Administrator Darren Lamb said the city’s attorney, Mark Piontek, advised that five council members needed to be present in order for the meeting to be official. With social distancing rules, the city could only have as many as 10 people in the council chambers.
Normally the dais alone features 11 people — eight council members in addition to Mayor Sandy Lucy, Lamb and Piontek.
Monday night that number was significantly reduced. Lucy sat at her familiar spot in the center of the dais. She was joined by council members Gretchen Pettet, Joe Holtmeier, Nick Obermark and Steve Sullentrup.
Lamb and Councilman Jeff Patke sat at tables at the end of the dais. The only other attendee at the meeting was a Missourian reporter.
Projected on a video screen behind Lucy were the remote meeting attendees. City Clerk Mary Trentmann still led the meeting, despite being in a remote location.
She was joined on the video screen by council members Mark Hidritch, Greg Skornia and Wessels.
Emergency Management Director Mark Skornia, Human Resources Generalist Shauna Pfitzinger and Piontek also joined the video call at times.
Police Chief Ed Menefee chimed in, but did not appear on the video screen.
The meeting was the first for the city to use video conferencing. There were a few hiccups.
Some remote council members had weak microphones and had trouble being heard. At one point, Pfitzinger’s report on the city’s COVID-19 leave policy was cut short.
A feedback loop was created where everything she said was repeated through the speakers of the computer in the council chamber. The echo effect made her presentation hard to hear and eventually was cut short.
There were some moments of levity — Wessel’s sideways appearance being one of them. He said if he turned his screen so he appeared right side up, everyone else was on the side, so he just left himself sideways.
Hidritch’s dog made several cameos during the meeting as well.
The meeting was needed because the city had normal business to do. The council approved pay requests for projects and the reappointment of patrol officer Cody Boone.
The meeting likely won’t be the last under the new format. Sullentrup suggested that if there were no items to tend to, all meetings for the rest of the month should be canceled.
Lamb said the goal is to meet only as needed, however, he noted one might be needed shortly. The city is close to a deal for trash hauling with Waste Connections.
In January, city staff recommended hiring the Bridgeton-based company to take over trash collection for city customers.
Since that meeting, the city has been working on a contract. Lamb said the deal is nearly finished, but it could be awarded at a special meeting if needed.