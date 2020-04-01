The Franklin County Area United Way says the demand for services from its agencies is only going to increase as the community and country continue to navigate these unprecedented times.
“No one knows how long this crisis will last, but I do know we will come out stronger having gone through it together,” said Kim Strubberg, executive director.
The United Way is seeking donations through its website so it can continue to help its agencies respond to needs.
“If you can help by supporting others, please consider a donation to the Franklin County Area United Way COVID-19 Fund,” she said. “You are needed now more than ever. Unfortunately, the demand for services is only going to grow.”
In an email blast to United Way supporters, Strubberg said she’s been humbled by the way the community has come together during this current situation.
“It’s unlike anything we have ever seen,” Strubberg said.
“Many of you have reached out seeking ways to help, and for that, I am grateful,” she said, adding many residents are contacting local food pantries to see if help is needed, donating blood, volunteering to deliver meals to homebound individuals, and giving money to support nonprofits.
“Many are staying home to care for their families and abiding by the county’s current COVID-19 procedures, which will help flatten the curve,” she said.
Strubberg said with this crisis, everyone is being challenged in ways no one could have ever imagined.
“My hope going forward is that we, as a community, rise to the challenge and continue helping those in need,” she said. “I know Franklin County will continue showing the same compassion that we always have and will continue our longstanding generosity.”
Strubberg said people in need of immediate assistance should call 211. Resources also can be found at www.franklincountyuw.org.
“Many of you have heard me say there is no place like Franklin County to live, work and raise a family,” she said. “I am proud to live in this compassionate, generous community because we always come together in hard times to help each other and in happy times to share in each other’s joy.”