As an organization dedicated to the health and well-being of the community, the Franklin County Area United Way said it’s closely monitoring the developments of COVID-19 in this county and throughout the nation.
“Ensuring the safety of staff, volunteers, member agencies and the people we serve is a top priority,” said Kim Strubberg, executive director.
Strubberg said all special events planned by the United Way will be postponed through April 30 following the recommendation of the CDC on limiting gatherings to 50 people or less.
This includes the Ultimate Guys Night Out scheduled for this Thursday, March 19, as well as the Washington Power of the Purse Thursday, March 26, Sullivan Power of the Purse Tuesday, April 14, and New Haven Power of the Purse Thursday, April 16.
“We are looking at rescheduling these events as soon as we can,” Strubberg said.
The United Way and its agencies are diligently working to meet the needs of its clients during this difficult time, she stressed.
Anyone in need of assistance, and if no one is available at the United Way office to take the call, is asked to dial 211.
“I know as a community we will come together and continue meeting the needs of individuals throughout Franklin County during these uncertain times,” she said.