The Franklin County Area United Way is asking residents to give back to their neighbors impacted by the COVID-19 outbreak.
On Tuesday, May 5, the United Way will participate in #GivingTuesdayNow.
Kim Strubberg, executive director, said every year people come together on the Tuesday after Thanksgiving for GivingTuesday, a global generosity movement. As an emergency response to the unprecedented need caused by COVID-19, she said the United Way is joining nonprofits and individuals around the world in a special #GivingTuesdayNow event.
“These are challenging times. But even as we face more uncertainty, we have the power to create good,” she said. “On May 5, people around the world will join together to drive an influx of generosity, citizen engagement, business and philanthropy activation, and support for communities and nonprofits around the world.”
Strubberg said residents can give to the Franklin County Area United Way or before Tuesday at http://franklincountyuw.org/donate/.
All donations will go to support people in Franklin County who have been impacted during this uncertain time.
“From experience, we know when this community comes together, it can overcome challenges of great magnitude,” Strubberg said. “Because that’s the power of community. That’s the power of this community.”
Food Pantries
Strubberg said the United Way also has established a COVID-19 Fund which has raised over $10,000 to help support United Way agencies serving those in need.
The United Way received $6,000 from the corporate office of Schnucks and then an additional $2,770.68 from the “Round Up at the Register” campaign.
From that pool of funds, the United Way recently donated $500 each to seven food pantries — Agape Help House, Pacific; Loving Hearts, Washington; Union Food Pantry; St. Peter’s UCC, Washington; Community Outreach, Gerald; Meramec Community Mission, Sullivan; and New Haven Community Outreach.
The remaining funds will be distributed as the needs arise, said Strubberg, who checks in with the agencies regularly.
“The food pantries were very appreciative,” she said “I think the next phase of funding will be for mental health.”
Purse Auctions
Just like so many other organizations, the United Way had to cancel several special events due to the pandemic, including three Power of the Purse auctions in Washington, New Haven and Sullivan. The only auction that was held was in Pacific.
Strubberg said she still hopes to reschedule the events, but is not sure how they will look in this new normal of social distancing.
“We’ve even considered an online auction, but no decisions have been made,” she said.
Campaign
While navigating through these unprecedented times, Strubberg said she knows the needs of the Franklin County community over the next months will be stronger than ever.
Looking ahead, she has no idea what the United Way’s annual fundraising campaign will look like this year.
“Our kickoff breakfast is traditionally held in late July, but no decisions have been made on that,” she said.
The campaign runs through September and October of each year. The 2019 campaign brought in $1,282,000, surpassing its goal, and the United Way was able to disperse $1,025,000 to 53 agencies and programs.
“We are working to reimagine how the campaign will run this year,” Strubberg said. “There are just so many unknowns, such as will we even be able to hold rallies at companies. It’s too early yet to make wise decisions, but we anticipate the needs will be even greater.”
Phillip Kleekamp, United Way board president and campaign co-chair, said the organization will “step lightly” as it plans fundraising to be sensitive to what people in the community are dealing with as a result of the pandemic.
“Everything is fluid right now, but we know people will be relying on the agencies for help,” he said.
Strubberg said the United Way accepts donations year-round. People can donate by phone at 636-239-1018 or by sending a check to Franklin County Area United Way, P.O. Box 3, Washington, MO 63090.