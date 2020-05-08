The Union Baseball Association and Union Girls Softball Association have announced their 2020 seasons have been canceled.
The announcements came Wednesday, May 6, two days after the Union Board of Aldermen voted to close the fields to baseball and softball league play through at least June 30.
In a Facebook post, the softball association wrote that its board met Tuesday, May 5, and then contacted coaches and managers to get input through email.
“With numerous unknowns going forward, any implemented social-distancing mandates taking away from the essence of the game, and of utmost importance: the safety of the girls, parents/guardians, and volunteers, we felt now is the time to cancel the season,” the association wrote.
The softball association is leaving open the possibility of having some games for its older division in July or early August. It is also in discussions about getting its insurance refunded.
“Once we work out the specifics, we will let everyone know the status on refunds,” it wrote.
The baseball association wrote that refunds will be issued the same way participants paid.
Union Baseball Association Board President Ed Curnutte told aldermen at their Monday, May 4, meeting that the closure of ballfields through June likely would mean the cancelation of the season. He said many players were scheduled to start playing football or soccer a month after the date.
City officials expressed concern at the meeting, because proposed rules called for social distancing at baseball games, with the catcher six feet behind home plate and players lined up along a fence. They also discussed potential liability if someone contracted coronavirus while playing a game in a city park.
Curnutte told the officials that his league has its own insurance that would prevent the city from being liable, recommending that the league be allowed to open its season in a couple weeks.
While the possibility of having a baseball camp or to play only one game each night was discussed, Mayor Rod Tappe said it was best to err on the side of safety. The board voted 7-1 to move ahead with the closure of the ballfields, as well as other closures and cancellations of events in city parks.
While the city of Washington has made its ballfields open for renters, the Washington Youth Sports Association went ahead and voted to cancel its season.
Among the other decisions made because of COVID-19 concerns were the closure of the Splash-N-Swimplex for the summer and cancelation of Founders Day on June 6. Events later in the summer, including the July 3 fireworks display, are expected to be considered by the board of aldermen at a June 8 meeting.