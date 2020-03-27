Playgrounds at Washington and Union parks are now closed.
Union reached its decision Thursday, March 26. City Administrator Darren Lamb told The Missourian Washington was following and announced its closure Friday.
Parks and trails will remain open, but the playgrounds will be closed.
“We know that there’s limited activities people can do,” Lamb said. “We want to keep the parks open.”
Lamb said there still should be plenty of room for people to walk, run and pass the time without the playgrounds being open. He said the playgrounds are the only thing that is closing.
City officials in Union monitoring the playgrounds didn’t notice any groups large enough to break the guidelines of no more than 10 people in a gathering, but some small groups were not social distancing, City Administrator Russell Rost told The Missourian.
The city initially sprayed disinfectant on the playground equipment but continued to hear from residents who wanted the playgrounds closed. The closure also impacts exercise equipment along walking paths in places like City Park.
Rost was concerned that dozens of kids could descend on the playgrounds as weather warms up.
“During the peaks of our parks we have seen lots and lots of kids on the playgrounds,” he said.
Washington expressed similar concerns. With warmer weather on the horizon, more people are heading outside. Thursday saw temperatures in the 70s, which brought a number of people out to the parks and riverfront.
While the parks and trails remain open, the city of Washington is encouraging residents to practice social distancing.
Lamb said residents should remember that on nice days social distancing suggestions still apply and should be used.
Social distancing instructs people to maintain a buffer zone from other individuals. Guidelines recommend staying six feet away from other people.
In addition to closing the playgrounds, the city of Union is holding off on making park drinking fountains operable, Rost said. Union typically winterizes the fountains but starts to reopen them in the spring.
The city is monitoring other areas where people gather in parks, like basketball courts and picnic pavilions. Rost said officials have not seen large groups playing pickup games. They hope to not have to close the courts because the only way to prevent play is to remove the rims.
“If somebody wants to go down there and shoot hoops by themselves, that might be good exercise,” Rost said.
Missourian reporters Joe Barker and Geoff Folsom contributed to this report.