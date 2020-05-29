The Union Board of Aldermen will discuss reopening certain park facilities a week earlier than first anticipated.
The board will have a special meeting Monday, June 1, to discuss the parks issue, as well as whether to resume delinquent procedures for unpaid utility bills. The issues were originally planned to be discussed at the board’s June 8 meeting, but Alderman Paul Arand asked that it be moved up.
The city’s Park Advisory Board voted 6-1 at its Thursday, May 28, meeting to ask the board of aldermen to allow practices at city ballfields, with social distancing measures in place.
“The city wants to reopen, it’s that simple. I hear it all the time, I see it on social media,” board chair Suzy Curnutte said. “Everybody’s just wanting this thing to go away, but it’s a whole new world ... hopefully we have a lot of patience and a lot of charity to our neighbor.”
On May 4, the board of aldermen voted to not open the city’s swimming pool and keep ballfields, playgrounds and other park sites closed through at least the June meeting, because of the coronavirus pandemic. The move also meant events like Founders Day, which was scheduled for Saturday, June 6, were off.
Within days of the announcement, the Union Swim Team and Union baseball and softball leagues announced they were canceling their 2020 seasons.
Arand said he would like to see the park facilities reopen and Union’s July 3 fireworks show, which will also be up for discussion Monday, go forward. He said that with reported COVID-19 cases on the decline in Union and Franklin County, the city should move forward, unless there is a spike.
“That’s just my opinion, there will be seven other positions,” he told The Missourian.
Parks have remained open for activities like walking and fishing.
City Administrator Russell Rost said Thursday that he based his original recommendations for the closures on Centers for Disease Control guidelines.
While he will leave it up to the aldermen to make the decision, he can’t find anything that has changed his mind on the recommendations.
Rost pointed to the Memorial Day weekend video of a crowded swimming pool in Lake of the Ozarks that made national news as an example of what can happen if pools reopen. He said a sign is visible in the video warning people to social distance, but it was ignored.
A similar issue would face Union if it goes forward with its fireworks events. Rost said it is the most popular annual event in Union, with 5,000-7,000 attendees, and that could be even more this year with cities like Washington and St. Louis already canceling their Fourth of July festivities.
“Regarding the CDC guidelines on that, they would clearly recommend that it be canceled,” he told the park board. “We saw last weekend how much good it does to put up a sign that says ‘stay 6 feet apart’ at Lake of the Ozarks. That’s happened all over the nation, people don’t follow it, and if you’re not able or willing to enforce it, your event probably should be canceled, is what the CDC says.”
A backup date for the fireworks is in place for Labor Day.
“I think the July 3 event is likely to be canceled, but I don’t vote, so we’ll see,” Rost said.
Rost added that the reason the park items are on the agenda is likely because of the phone calls aldermen have received about the issue.
“They can clearly change that come Monday, but, if they do that, it’s not going to be the CDC guidelines that they’re following, it’s going to be the pressure from the community to open,” he said.
At the park board meeting, Gary D’Onofrio, the board liaison with the Union Baseball Association, made the motion to allow baseball and softball fields to be open to rent for practices, as long as social distancing and other COVID-19 precautions are used. He said some kids have gone to play in Pacific and might not return once Union fields reopen.
“I can keep contact to zero, they don’t need to be running bases,” said D’Onofrio, who is currently coaching in what’s known as the COVID League. “I can get ’em into separate lines for fly balls ... I don’t want to go to Washington to play baseball, I want to play baseball right here.”
Rost said he doesn’t object to practices, but that he saw footage of a baseball tournament in St. Charles where the players maintained social distancing during the game, but that wasn’t always the case with the fans.
David Parsons cast the lone vote against the recommendation of allowing the fields to be open. He said he is seeing a rise in coronavirus cases at his job at the Washington University School of Medicine.
“Gary may have a great control on his team, parents drop their kids off and off they go. Other coaches may lack the ability to tell a parent to drop their kids off and get out of here,” Parsons said. “And, before you know it, we’ve got a situation like the pool in Lake of the Ozarks, which hasn’t done a lot of good for the entire state.”
Attendees agreed that the ballfields are safer than playground equipment, which could also be up for discussion about reopening.
“Playground equipment is one of the most hazardous objects that we have in our parks, according to CDC, so it is very unlikely that will be lifted anytime soon,” Rost said.
Curnutte interjected after D’Onofrio continued talking about the coronavirus after making his motion.
“It’s always going to be around, it’s never going to go away . . . we just can’t keep ‘em closed for the next 100 years,” D’Onofrio said. “This is going to be like the flu.”
Curnutte told him there are many different opinions on the issue.
The decisions the board of aldermen makes are not easy, said Angie Breeden, program coordinator with the parks and recreation department.
“The reasons why they make the decisions that they make, it’s their job to make the decisions that they make, and keeping this community safe is not going to make everybody happy,” she said.
Also impacted by Monday’s vote will be events like concerts and movies in the park.
Utility Bills
Union recently received a $1,000 donation to assist with unpaid utility bills, and Rost helped set up a fund to assist people with their bills years ago, he said. But it’s unclear how many people would need assistance if the city were to return to adding fees and even cutting off unpaid bills.
“There’s really no way they can apply for assistance,” he said. “We just have to look at the account and see who those funds should go to.”
City Administrator
Rost, who attended the park board meeting by videoconference, announced at the end of the meeting that it likely would be his last with the park board as city administrator.
“Even though I’m retiring in October, my position will change to administrative consultant,” he said. “By your next meeting, you should have a new city administrator here to be introduced. Thank you all for all your hard work.”
Curnutte thanked Rost, who also is running in August’s Republican primary for the Second District Franklin County commissioner seat, for his service.
“You’ve always been there for the city,” she said.
Also on Monday’s agenda is a closed session discussion on the hiring of Union’s next city administrator.
“I expect they’re getting very close to a decision,” Rost said before his announcement Thursday.
The meeting is scheduled for 6 p.m. Monday at City Hall Auditorium. It can be watched online at https://us02web.zoom.us/j/86298140651.