A Union shop that’s usually busy making T-shirts and trophies is adjusting to the times.
Trophies T’s & More is making 800 facemasks to help people deal with the coronavirus pandemic. Of those, an order of 570 is for employees who are returning to work at Bommarito Automotive Group in St. Louis.
“They were looking for facemasks, and they wanted to reward small business,” said Trophies T’s & More owner Kristi Kee, who had, previously, never made masks.
The business, of which Kee is one of two full-time employees, fits that small description. Along with the three part-time workers, they have been busy with the masks, which take about 20 minutes each to complete.
The masks are hand-sewn and pleated, and the Bommarito logo is placed on the front of each using one of two electric embroidery machines.
“It’s not a money maker, let me tell you,” Kee said.
With school and youth sports canceled or postponed, the trophy business has dried up, Kee said. While this is usually a busy time of year for baseball and softball shirts, the store is still seeing orders placed for company shirts.
“And senior shirts, we’re doing those,” said Kee’s daughter, Taylor Kee, a Union High School senior.
Trophies T’s & More has also been selling signs for the families of Union High seniors to place in their yards. Some of the signs are being given away to families in need.
“There are some kids where both parents are laid off,” Kristi Kee said. “I don’t want them to go without a sign, so if they can’t afford one, I want to make sure they get one.”
The store would normally be fundraising for senior projects like Project Graduation this time of year. While it is still selling the senior T-shirts, some of them quarantine related, Trophies T’s & More is seeing lots of changes from how things would normally be in spring.
“It’s just a learning thing,” Kristi Kee said. “We’re learning every day and also trying to stay afloat and try to help others. ‘Cause everybody’s in the same boat.”
Trophies T’s & More is doing all this while moving stores. On April 1, the store moved across town to 706 U.S. Highway 50 from its former spot near Walmart.
The new location is 4,900 square feet, compared to the former site’s 2,300 square feet. Workers are still putting brick on the front of the new building.
“It was kind of crazy, but it worked out,” Kristi Kee said.