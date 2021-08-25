Although masks are optional this year at Union R-XI School District campuses, students and staff have other COVID-19 protocols to follow.
The board of education approved an updated “Safe Return to School Plan” going into the school year, which started Tuesday. The plan was initially approved in August 2020 and first updated in November 2020.
Under the plan, the district will not require students fully vaccinated against COVID-19 to quarantine if they come in close contact with a COVID-positive person, unless the student shows two or more COVID symptoms, according to a district Google Doc. If they show two or more symptoms, they could be required to take a COVID test or wait until they no longer show symptoms before returning to school.
Only students 12 and older are currently eligible for the Pfizer vaccine.
A close contact is someone who comes within 6 feet of a COVID-positive person for a total of at least 15 minutes during a 24-hour period, according to the district.
The district “highly recommends” families provide a copy of a student’s vaccination card to the school’s nurse if they are fully vaccinated.
All students are required by a federal mandate to wear masks on school buses. That also includes students being transported to extracurricular activities.
“Grab and go” breakfast will be served at all grade levels, according to the district. Elementary students will eat with their grade levels or teams, and middle school and high school students will eat in alternate spaces, as well as the cafeteria, to allow for more spacing. Tables will be sanitized between lunch shifts.
Drinking water directly out of fountains is still prohibited, and students are asked to bring refillable water bottles from home.
The plan also includes a civil liability waiver for anyone entering school district property or doing business with the district. Visitors to school buildings will be limited and will be screened upon entry, including being asked if they have experienced any COVID-19 symptoms.
Volunteers will be limited to those providing educational services for students, the district said.
At Tuesday’s board of education meeting, board member Matt Borgmann questioned why the district doesn’t have a system in place that could trigger a mask mandate or other actions if positivity rates reach a certain level. “I’m not saying let’s put a number out there right now,” he said. “I don’t have the knowledge for that.”
Board member Ben Fox said the district is in new territory. “We’ll just have to use reasoning and logic to deal with the issue as we go through,” he said.
Board President Dr. Virgil Weideman said there is no “magic number” to know when to take action like going to all-virtual learning. “You have to take everything into consideration as far as what’s going on in the community, what’s going on in the schools and what’s affecting the kids,” he said.
Borgmann, who was in Florida during the July meeting in which the board unanimously decided not to require masks this school year, said he would likely not have voted for a mask mandate at the time. But he said cases have risen dramatically since. “Now, moving forward, if we can keep kids in school and keep them educated, and all they have to do is wear a mask, that’s fine,” he said. “We should be malleable to keep kids in class because that’s the most important thing.”
Weideman said that he trusts the administration to be aware of what’s going on and come to the board if needed.