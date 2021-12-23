Union R-XI School District teachers and staff will get an additional 10 days of paid COVID-19 leave in the upcoming spring semester, but they will notice some variants in the policy.
The board of education unanimously approved the policy at its Wednesday meeting. The district has provided 10 days of coronavirus-related leave each semester since school reopened to in-person classes in fall 2020.
Previously, the leave policy covered employees sickened by COVID-19 or in quarantine after a close contact with someone who tests positive. But that will change beginning in January because the board recently voted not to require students or staff to stay home unless they are COVID-19 positive.
“Obviously, with a lot of the changes that have happened with regard to quarantines, whether you’re asymptomatic, whether you’re vaccinated or not vaccinated, those are no longer relevant,” said Dr. Justin Tarte, the district’s executive director of human resources.
A staff member who had a maskless, unvaccinated close contact, who would have been required to quarantine under previous rules, will not be eligible for paid COVID leave.
Also no longer eligible are parents who stay home with a child who was a close contact, unless the child is COVID positive.
Students who are close contacts but are asymptomatic and have not tested positive are still notified of the close contact by the school. Parents still have the option to keep them home without penalty and use online learning.
But teachers who are close contacts will have to dip into their regular personal leave days if they do not want to go to class, unless they or family members test positive for the coronavirus. Tarte said a typical teacher has 12 leave days for the year.
“I don’t anticipate that we’re going to have many that would do that,” Tarte said after the meeting. “Assuming that they feel fine, I assume that they’re going to continue coming into work.”
A teacher who is feeling ill but has not tested positive for coronavirus should take a regular sick day, Tarte said.
Staff members will each get a fresh set of 10 days in January, whether or not they used any in the previous semester. They cannot roll over days they did not use. “I think it would be more appropriate to say, ‘Everyone is going to have 10 starting Jan. 1, and those will expire May 26, the last day of the school year,’ ” Tarte said.
Safe Return to School
The board also approved changes to Union R-XI’s “Safe Return to School” policy, based on its recent changes to quarantines. Among them are a lifting of visitor restrictions at campuses.
“They’re going to follow the same protocols, but we’re going to make sure we can bring in those who can work with our students,” Superintendent Dr. Scott Hayes told the board.
The Missouri State High School Activities Association is allowing each district to determine its own COVID plan for sports. Hayes said Union’s plan is to not quarantine asymptomatic students.
MSHSAA does require participants who test positive to sit out 10 days, Hayes said. They must then be cleared by a physician to begin a five-stage process to return to play that takes at least six days to complete.
The district will look at reopening water fountains early in the second semester, and will continue to update the plan each month.
“If there are items that we can scale back on and take some things out, we will do that each month,” Hayes said. “If there’s something different, I’ll let the board know.”