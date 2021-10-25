The Union R-XI School District is working on changes to its COVID-19 quarantine system.
The board of education directed Superintendent Dr. Scott Hayes to put together a “test to stay” program that allows students who are exposed to someone with COVID-19 to stay in class if they test negative three times with rapid tests within the first seven days after a close contact. Exposed students also must wear a mask at all times at school and not show COVID-19 symptoms.
The so-called fourth option also allows students to participate in extracurricular activities if they test negative the day of an event.
The district currently requires students exposed to COVID-19 to stay at home for 10 days after a close contact unless they test negative on the fifth through seventh day, when they may return to class on the eighth day and be monitored until 14 days after exposure.
Students also may stay in school if they are fully vaccinated or if both students involved in the close contact wore masks, unless they display COVID-19 symptoms.
Speakers at Wednesday’s board meeting asked the district to come up with its own system instead of following state recommendations.
“Option 4 is just more of the same,” Dave Aguilar said. “We’re going backward instead of forward. Are there statewide health mandates related to K-12 school operations issued at this time? The answer is ‘no.’ ”
Hayes, in a lengthy presentation at his first board meeting since taking over as superintendent Oct. 1, said the district risks liability if it doesn’t have a quarantine policy. He pointed to state law that waived COVID-19 liability for people entering district buildings unless “recklessness or willful misconduct” is displayed.
That could endanger insurance coverage from the Missouri United School Insurance Council, which “strongly” recommends districts follow a safety plan based on federal Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and state and county health department guidelines, Hayes said.
Although new COVID-19 cases have been decreasing recently in Franklin County, Union R-XI saw a spike in the number of students in quarantine. The district had 174 students in quarantine as of Wednesday, the most since Sept. 22, with 15 students with positive cases. The number of students in quarantine was up from 41 on Oct. 13, when the district had no students test positive for COVID-19.
Hayes said, on average, one positive case results in 20 students having to quarantine.
Going with the test-to-stay option is “pretty well black and white,” board member Matt Borgmann said.
“If we want our kids to stay in school more, that’s about the only way to do it if we’re trying to get kids back in the classroom and less time in quarantine,” he said. “The parents that don’t approve of testing, don’t think it’s right, whatever their reasoning is, then they still have the option to follow what we’ve done before. ... As a parent of five kids in the district, any way I can keep my kids in school longer, the better for the kids, the better for the district, the better for everybody involved.”
The board agreed to give staff time to come up with a test-to-stay plan. It is expected to vote on going to the test-to-stay system at a special meeting at 6 p.m. Tuesday, Nov. 2.
Board President Dr. Virgil Weideman said the board needs to give staff time to come up with a plan, particularly in hiring additional people to help nursing staff with COVID-19 testing. “There’s a lot of moving parts to it,” he said. “Can we hire the people?”
Hayes expects to be able to use federal COVID-19 relief funds to pay for additional workers and testing, though that also could mean additional paperwork and clerical help.