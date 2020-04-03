The Union R-XI School District is now handing out meals once a week while schools are closed during the COVID-19 pandemic.
Each child will receive 10 meals at a time — five breakfasts and five lunches, the district said in a release earlier this week.
“These 10 meals should cover breakfast and lunch for each weekday until the next meal distribution the following Tuesday,” the district said.
Superintendent Dr. Steve Weinhold told The Missourian the district served over 12,500 meals Tuesday, March 31.
Weinhold said that, to date, the district has enough food supplies and anticipates being able to continue the meal service while school is closed.
“The district has a good supply of food and has been ordering ahead to meet the demand,” Weinhold said. “The district’s goal is to take care of our kids.”
Meals are now being served at the back of Union High School on Tuesdays, from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m., and registration is not required.
The meals are free of charge and are served to any child 18 or younger.
People picking up the meals are instructed to enter the high school parking lot from Independence Drive and wait to be directed to the back of the school.
For more information, visit https://urxi-mo.schoolloop.com/ or the district’s Facebook page UnionRXISchoolDistrict.