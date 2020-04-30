Some Union insurance agents are giving a break to those on the front lines fighting the COVID-19 pandemic, while making a difference for local restaurants.
On Thursday, April 23, it was Red, White and Brew’s turn to put together meals for workers at Mercy Hospital Washington as part of the Meals for Mercy program.
The Union coffee shop made meals of turkey club sandwiches, potato salad and fruit, which Bailey Insurance Agency co-owner Adrienne Bailey picked up and took to Mercy. Donna Hoekel, the coffee shop’s owner, was grateful for the business, which helps her shop stay open.
“I feel like, as a community, we really need to help other community members, whether they be front line people at the hospital or other businesses in the area,” Hoekel said. “We need to help each other stay afloat and keep morale up. This is a tough time for everybody.”
Adrienne Bailey and her husband and co-owner, Aaron Bailey, came up with Meals for Mercy after discussing ways to help out, other than just staying home and practicing social distancing.
“We were discussing how the whole situation makes us feel kind of useless,” Adrienne Bailey said.
They thought about helping out health care workers. It wasn’t long before Meals for Mercy was born.
The program allows people to go online (bit.ly/mealsformercy) and find a list of restaurants taking part, with a rotating group of local eateries. They call the restaurant and tell them how many meals they want to sponsor for a cost of $8 each.
Either Bailey or the restaurant will make two deliveries each day of the meals to Mercy Hospital Washington, one for daytime workers and again for those working at night.
Mercy made sense to give back to because nearly everyone in the community knows someone who works there, Bailey said.
“We have a lot of friends who work there,” she said. “I’ve been a patient there at the hospital a few times with my children’s births and stuff.”
More than a dozen companies are sponsoring large numbers of meals, including several local banks.
Trophies T’s & More owner Kristi Kee recently paid for 10 meals with Meals for Mercy, buying them when they were made by T’s Liquor Lane.
“I’m just trying to give back to the community as much as I can, because I know everybody is hurting,” Kee said.
Meals for Mercy started March 31 with 50 meals delivered to Mercy (half for the day shift and half for the night shift). They have since grown to 80 meals per day, or 1,845 total, as of Monday, April 27.
If they look like they could be short on donations for a meal, Bailey will make a post seeking help on the insurance agency’s Facebook page (unionmofarmers), and people will come through, she said.
Along with using different restaurants, the meal service rotates to feed different departments at the hospital, as well. Bailey would like to get enough donations to bring in 120 meals a day, thus feeding a larger percentage of the 350 people who work in health care each day for Mercy in Washington.
“We want to increase it because it’s just going to give (restaurants) more business,” she said.
The program has grown to 13 restaurants from seven originally, with some reaching out to Bailey to take part. The restaurants, which have been limited to take-out or delivery service to the public, make whatever meal they want, as long as it costs less than $8 to make.
Some other Farmers Insurance agents closer to St. Louis have even picked up the program and spearheaded donations to Mercy hospitals in their area, Bailey said.
Other Union restaurants taking part include The Pasta House, Union City BBQ and Johnny’s.
Even when they aren’t making the meals, some restaurants help out. For Red, White and Brew’s day, Andy’s Produce Too donated vegetables and Jimmy John’s provided bread for the sandwiches.
Bailey has been heartened by how people are coming together.
“People are not worried about themselves, they are just worried about what they can do for the common good,” she said.