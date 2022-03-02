The Union R-XI School District plans to eliminate its Wildcat@Home virtual learning program for the 2022-23 school year.
The district has 59 students enrolled in Wildcat@Home, compared to 200 when the program started with the 2020-21 school year, Director of Academics Kendra Fennessey wrote in a report to the Board of Education for its Feb. 15 meeting. The program gave an option to parents who were not ready for their children to return to school during the COVID-19 pandemic.
“We are extremely grateful for our tremendous staff members that went above and beyond to meet the needs of virtual learning for a large number of our students during the COVID-19 pandemic,” Fennessey wrote.
At the board meeting, Fennessey said the district plans to communicate to parents about the online changes in March and April.
“That program was derived out of the need for the number of virtual students we had during the heat of the pandemic,” Fennessey said. “Now that those numbers are coming down and many of our students are returning to the classroom, we won’t be continuing that program into next year.”
On Monday, Superintendent Dr. Scott Hayes said the district can always review the situation if COVID-19 cases increase. “If cases do go up, we will definitely go back and see what we have and see what options that there are for specific cases,” he said.
And if an individual child is immunocompromised and has concerns, Hayes said there are things the district can do to assist them without changing the rules for everyone.
Hayes emphasized the virtual learning program was only created for the pandemic.
“There are many other districts that are not doing it anymore,” he said. “We are one of the only ones that still are doing our own virtual style.”
Edgenuity, an Arizona company, provided the software for the Wildcat@Home program in the 2020-21 school year; the district then switched going to Google Classroom for the 2021-22 school year. Fennessey wrote the change was part of the transition from virtual to in-person learning to ensure students would receive the same curriculum either way.
Teachers who assisted with Wildcat@Home during the 2021-22 school year received an extra duty stipend.