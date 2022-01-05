After considering updated federal guidelines, the Union R-XI School District’s board decided Monday evening to stick with its current policy for students who test positive for COVID-19.
The policy approved at the December board meeting requires students who test positive for COVID-19 to sit out 10 days. They can come back early if they are asymptomatic for at least 36 hours and then test negative for COVID.
“It doesn’t matter when, that could be day 4, day 5, day 6, as long as they are 36 hours symptom-free, then they can test and come back,” Superintendent Dr. Scott Hayes said after Monday’s special meeting. “But they have to test.”
District nursing staff also let parents know if their student has been in contact with someone who is COVID-positive, though those students are not required to stay home if they don’t have COVID-19 symptoms.
“I think the biggest thing now, more than anything else, is that there are more and more cases out there,” Hayes told the board. “It’s really just ensuring that everybody is healthy when they come back to school, whether it’s the flu, a cold, strep throat or COVID.”
The board considered changing to the recently announced guidelines from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, which allows asymptomatic people to go back in public five days after testing positive if they wear a face mask for another five days.
Board members preferred the 10-day plan that allows students to test to return.
“That’s what makes our health service team a little nervous, is it’s not always just a number of days,” Hayes said. “It’s really the ‘symptom free’ component.”
Physicians Hayes has talked with expressed concerns that the CDC could change its recommendations again, he said. “There may be a recommendation to test (after) those five days, that’s out there,” he said.
The Missouri State High School Activities Association also opted not to use the CDC policy because of the mask requirement, saying wearing a mask can restrict breathing and make it difficult to play some sports. Competitors will still have to sit out 10 days and follow an additional process to return.
One issue with the plan that allows for students to test to return is a shortage of tests. Kristi Gerling, the district’s director of health education services, said Union R-XI has ordered new tests and has some currently, but they are about to reach their expiration date.
After Gerling said the district should have at least a couple weeks of tests available, the board decided to go with the 10-day plan, at least until its regular board meeting Jan. 19.
“That would give us a chance to feel things out, see how everybody’s doing,” Hayes said.
The current plan allows the district to control its variables, Hayes said.
“Right now, in a world of uncontrollability, I can at least control the fact that if someone were to come back, and we can test them, we would know if they were or were not positive,” he said.
Board member Matt Borgmann said he thinks the CDC recommendations are likely political.
“I think the CDC’s is sort of a knee-jerk reaction to get people back to work,” he said. “But how does that translate to schools and our situation here?”