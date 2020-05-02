Union City Administrator Russell Rost is recommending that city hall stay closed for at least a while, despite the expiration of a statewide stay-at-home order.
The city hall closure will be considered, along with items like summer events in city parks, at a special board of aldermen meeting at 6 p.m. Monday, May 4.
Rost discussed the issue with administrators in other cities. He said cities like Pacific, which plans to reopen its city hall with some restrictions Monday, have more modern facilities with lobbies that are easier to keep visitors separated.
Union City Hall, by contrast, lacks a contained lobby and visitors can access most of the facility.
“In the past, we’ve had problems with people just walking in city hall that don’t even have business there,” Rost said.
Union’s system of using a drop box during the recent coronavirus pandemic and allowing residents to set up appointments with city officials, either over the phone or in person, has been working well, Rost said.
Once the new city hall opens and administrators move out of the building designed as an auditorium in the 1930s, Rost expects to be able to control visitor movement better.
And the new city hall could open sooner than anticipated. If weather and some other factors cooperate, he said the city could start moving to the new building by the last week of July.
Park Facilities
Rost is also recommending the city continue to keep closed some places in parks where people congregate, like playgrounds and basketball, tennis and volleyball courts. Rost said such places are difficult to limit access to if they are open.
“We can’t maintain social distancing,” he said.
While Rost said he might have authority to make these decisions on his own, he prefers to do it in collaboration with the aldermen at Monday’s meeting. They are also expected to discuss keeping the Union Splash-n-Swimplex closed and canceling events like Founders Day and the Concert in the Park series.
“I hope we have some guidance by the end of the night,” he said.
The board could decide to accept all, some or none of Rost’s recommendations, he said.
The special board of aldermen meeting replaces the regularly scheduled personnel, finance and public works committee meeting, which has been canceled. The special meeting will be held in the City Auditorium and can be watched online at https://us02web.zoom.us/j/81406374607.