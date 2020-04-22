Washington, MO (63090)

Today

Partly cloudy skies during the morning hours will give way to cloudy skies and rain in the afternoon. High 68F. Winds S at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 80%..

Tonight

Cloudy with periods of rain. Thunder possible. Low 53F. Winds E at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 100%.