The Union American Legion Post 297 Memorial Day parade is the latest event to fall victim to concerns over the coronavirus.
The May 25 parade, which traditionally snakes through downtown before ending up at the Post 297 headquarters on North Washington Avenue, was canceled for the first time in memory, post Commander Bob Tannehill said.
“With the things going on now and the social distancing and the COVID-19 situation, we decided there might not be a lot of participants and there might not be a lot of spectators,” he said.
The parade typically has between 20 and 30 entries, while between 1,000 and 2,000 people line the streets, Tannehill said. Another 200-to-300 people attend a ceremony and dinner after the parade at the post.
With the 100th anniversary of American Legion Post 297 coming up in August 2020, Tannehill hopes they will be able to have a ceremony or, possibly even a parade, around that time.
“At least that’s the plan now,” he said.
Still to be decided is the fate of Union’s Founders Day on Saturday, June 6, and the June 11-14 Franklin County Fair. City Administrator Russell Rost said that whether Missouri Gov. Mike Parson extends a statewide stay-at-home order, now scheduled to expire May 3, will be important, but not the only factor.
The events will still need time to finalize vendors and get everything set up, Rost said. Guidance would also have to be provided on whether social distancing guidelines continue to be in effect, even if nonessential businesses are allowed to reopen.
“It’s too early for us to make that decision,” he said. “But it’s getting very close to a date where cancelation may be the only option.”
Last Year’s Parade
The 2019 Memorial Day parade featured floats from area clubs, civic groups, churches, businesses and more.
Following the parade, the event switched over to the annual ceremony at the Post 297 headquarters.
The Union High School Red and Black Brigade kicked things off with the playing of the national anthem. Following the band’s rendition, the ceremony opened with a prayer before remarks from Tannehill.
Tannehill spoke about the significance of Memorial Day, but also about the American Legion. He pointed out to the gathered crowd that the organization was nearing its 100th birthday.
Tannehill told the story of how the American Legion came to be and said how it was officially started in late 1919.
Following his remarks, Tannehill turned the ceremony over to guest speaker, U.S. Navy veteran Francis Kirner.
Kirner, a native of Pittsburgh, Pa., is a University of Notre Dame graduate. While studying chemical engineering at Notre Dame, he began military training as part of the Naval Reserve Officer Training Unit.
After receiving his engineering degree in 1965, Kirner was commissioned as an ensign in the U. S. Navy and ordered to report to the U.S. Naval Nuclear Power School in California.
He was transferred to the USS Patrick Henry (SSBN 599) Gold home ported in New London, Conn., and operating out of the Navy Support Activity Base in Scotland. He served as an engineering officer.
From there he made deterrent patrols until he left active duty and entered the Reserves in 1969.
He is a member of the American Legion and the United States Submarine Veterans USS Springfield Base. With the submarine veterans, he served as the treasurer and vice commander.
During his speech, Kirner reminded the crowd about the difference between Memorial Day and Veterans Day. Memorial Day is a recognition of those who died while serving, he said.
Kirner’s speech was followed by remarks from American Legion Post 297 Auxiliary Commander Gail Mefford and Sons of the American Legion Commander Jim LaVenture. LaVenture lamented the size of the crowd at the ceremony and encouraged more people to come to future Memorial Day events.
The 2019 ceremony came to a close with a rifle salute and the playing of taps.