The Union Board of Aldermen voted to likely shutter the Splash-N-Swimplex for the summer.
The 7-1 vote, with Alderman Brian Pickard the only “no,” at a special Monday, May 4, meeting, canceled events at city parks until at least June 8.
City Administrator Russell Rost recommended the closures and cancellations in his emergency management director role based on online research and conference calls with the governor and other officials in the county, he said.
While it is unlikely preparations will be made in time to open the pool after June 8, Rost said it could be possible to open the splash pad later in the summer at Veterans Park if conditions improve.
“We would basically have to determine how many people we could safely allow into the pool and still maintain social distancing,” Rost said.
Opening the pool would present challenges, like making sure everyone there takes a shower, and concession stands would have to be closed.
Though he voted in favor of the closures, Alderman Paul Arand questioned the need.
“I guess I’m playing devil’s advocate, have they had an outbreak at Walmart?” he said. “You may have 3,000-to-5,000 people there a day.”
Rost said the recommendations were for city-owned facilities.
“Where if something happens, we’re on the hook, we have a liability,” he said. “I’m going by national, state and local health department recommendations.”
Arand responded that Union can’t go by national recommendations.
“You’re comparing us to New York,” he said, referring to the country’s largest COVID-19 hotspot. “We’ve got to look at it on a case-by-case basis.”
The key will to opening places back up will be at least a 14-day decrease in cases, instead of an erratic number, Mayor Rod Tappe said.
“You can’t compare us to St. Louis County, to the state of Missouri, to the state of New York,” he said. “But you can compare the curve or the plateau, which we’ve never even come close to.”
Another reason given for the closure was that, were the pool to open, people from cities like Washington and St. Louis, where pools are closed, could descend on Union.
“That just exacerbates the problem of trying to meet the CDC guidelines,” Rost said. “And, remember, our pool staff ranges in age from 15 to 19, so you’re asking relatively inexperienced people to enforce those guidelines, unless we’re willing to put police at the swimming pool.”
With the closures, the city is canceling its seasonal hiring for the summer. The exception will be four instructors at a lifeguard training course, which will allow Union to have lifeguards trained for when the pool opens in 2021.
The training will be done primarily online, but the city will partially fill the pool for parts that need to be done in person. Rost said the city must partly fill the pool for maintenance, anyway.
Alderman Karen Erwin, the only board member to participate by conference call, said everything is speculation in a situation no one has been through before.
“So I support Russell and his recommendation to the board that we keep it closed until we figure out what’s going on,” she said. “Because at this point, most people don’t even know who they’re supposed to listen to — federal, state, local or whatever. So, at this point, everybody just needs to chill out. The city does not need to be taking the responsibility to get sued, and you know that’s what’s going to happen.”
Like the pool, the splash park attracts people to an area that is difficult to enforce social distancing, Rost said. But it does not require the same staff or preparation time to reopen as the pool, if conditions improve.
“In three days, we could probably have it operational,” he said. “If we start seeing the trends that we need to see, there’s guidelines for reopening.”