A proposed ordinance to require masks in much of Union died Monday evening when no member of the board of aldermen motioned to further discuss Mayor Rod Tappe’s proposal. While board members social distanced in the gymnasium of the outgoing city hall building, hundreds of people lined the walls of the room during the meeting that lasted just over 15 minutes. Many held signs with sayings like “No Mandatory Masks,” and “Most Masks Have Zero Virus Protection.”
Others held signs or wore clothing supporting President Donald Trump, who hours earlier tweeted a photo of himself wearing a mask with a message implying that he was patriotic for doing so.
“I think it’s their choice, which is exactly what this group is all about,” Alderman Bob Schmuke said after the meeting. “Mandating something shouldn’t come from us, it should come from the governor.”
Alderman Tom Strubberg said he is a skeptic of how effective masks are. “Really I think the biggest congregation in town is Walmart, which is already mandating masks,” he said.
After the lack of action, those in the audience cheered and chanted “USA! USA!”
“I think it was a good decision,” Lanett Gortney of Union said. “They listened to all the people who were here. Just by the showing of support. I think everyone is in unanimous agreement that they made the right decision.”
Scientists and doctors disagree. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention Director Dr. Robert Redfield recently said that if everyone wears a mask, the COVID-19 pandemic, which has killed 143,000 people in the United States and 18 in Franklin County, could be brought under control in four to eight weeks.
Tappe, who only votes in ties, brought the ordinance before the board after COVID-19 cases increased in Union. The only elected official to address the audience, Tappe opened the meeting by saying he had received calls from concerned residents who didn’t realize the decision belonged to the aldermen.
“Whatever the board’s decision this evening, I will support my board 100 percent,” Tappe said. “But, if I do nothing, what kind of mayor am I for not listening to both sides of the issue?”
Baseball Tournaments
The board also let two ordinances on whether to cancel upcoming baseball tournaments die. But it appears that the uncertainty already led a tournament planned for July 24-26 to be moved to Illinois.
Though Greater Midwest Baseball, St. Louis, is moving its event, Parks Director Chad Pohlmann said the group could return for fall tournaments.
Game 7 Baseball, Maryland Heights, which played tournaments at Veterans Memorial Park the previous two weeks, still plans to play in Union Aug. 1-2.
Concessions at the July 18-19 Game 7 tournament were canceled, leaving the city and the Union Baseball Association with leftover items that Pohlmann hopes to sell at future events.
Pohlmann hopes to be able to sell concessions, which also included beer, again at the next tournament.
“I’m under the impression that it’s still my decision,” he said.
Russell Rost, Union’s emergency management director and former city administrator, discussed concerns he had with the concession situation in a July 18 letter to Tappe and the aldermen. He wrote that an employee had a physician’s letter requesting “reasonable accommodations” under the Americans with Disabilities Act.
“I was also concerned about the number of employees working in the concession stands without the possibility of social distancing that Chad Pohlmann did not require to wear masks,” Rost wrote. “This employee was among nine employees in a concession stand at least on one occasion and made comments to (administrative assistant) Kristin Straatmann that they didn’t like the situation but had no choice because it was their job.”
Two earlier tournaments brought dozens of teams from as far away as Wisconsin and Tennessee to Union. Long concession lines sometimes formed, with not everyone social distancing, while family members of players packed the parking lots.
Union initially restricted park activities before opening the parks up, under Pohlmann’s discretion, in a June 1 vote.
When the board voted to allow park facilities to reopen, the city had only two active COVID-19 cases. As of July 20, it had 37, the most of any community in Franklin County.
Background
The proposed mask ordinance read that, “due to the escalating spread of the COVID-19 pandemic it is necessary for the immediate preservation of public health, safety and welfare of the residents of Union to take steps to mitigate the spread of the disease.”
Tappe decided to call the special meeting after receiving phone calls and talking with Columbia Mayor Brian Treece, whose city passed a mask ordinance July 6.
Violations of the ordinance could have led to fines of up to $15 for individuals or $100 per violation for businesses, nonprofits or government entities.
Tappe acknowledged that enforcing the law would be challenging, and said it would have been enforced on a complaint basis.
The ordinance would have gone into effect immediately upon passage.
The failed law did have several exemptions for wearing a mask, including when able to maintain six feet of social distance outdoors or taking part in sports or exercise outdoors.
Also exempt were people in a house or car exclusively with members of a person’s own family. A mask also would not have been required in a restaurant, as long as the restaurant enforces a six-foot social distancing requirement.
Exemptions were proposed for people who have a medical or mental health condition or disability that prevents wearing a mask, as well as people who are hearing impaired and not wearing a face mask is essential to communication.
Face masks also would not have been required in a business, commercial or office setting if people are not within six feet of each other, but the mask must be worn when people move from place to place in a business.