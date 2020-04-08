Cars lined up on both sides of West Locust Street, while other people stood on the sidewalk, eagerly awaiting the reopening of the Union Food Pantry.
The food pantry reopened for two hours Monday, April 6, with volunteers delivering four grocery bags full of perishable and non-perishable food, as well as personal care items, to each family. It served 29 families, the same number served as the last time the food pantry was open on March 18.
The Union Food Pantry announced it was closing indefinitely after March 18 because most of its 40 volunteers are seniors, putting them at higher risk for the coronavirus. After volunteers said they would be comfortable returning to work, they were back at it Monday, though wearing gloves and facemasks for protection.
Bringing food out to clients also was a change for safety. Families previously were able to shop around in the food pantry at 115 W. Locust St., like they would in a grocery store.
In the age of social distancing, the tight quarters are now too close for comfort.
The 29 families served was more than the 25 the Union Food Pantry averaged serving before it closed, volunteer Jan Brennan said. And, with layoffs and pay cuts in the workforce, the pantry expects the number of people in need to grow.
“I think, once the word gets out, probably next Monday, there will probably be an increase,” she said.
The food pantry will continue once-a-week service, from 2-4 p.m. on Mondays, for the time being, Brennan said. It was previously open Mondays and Thursdays.
The food pantry is looking for donations, particularly for perishable items including processed deer meat and beef. Donations can be dropped off at the food pantry around 1 p.m. Mondays.
“The place we get it from, they can’t keep up for their own grocery store,” Brennan said.
The food pantry is also seeking donations for personal items like shampoo, deodorant and toothpaste. It typically gets such donations from the Girl Scouts’ annual April Shower event, but that drive was canceled this year.
While the food pantry is in good shape overall for non-perishable items, Brennan said they could use items like pork and beans and canned chili with beans.