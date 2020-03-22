The Union R-XI School District is working to ensure students have meals during the COVID-19 outbreak.
District Superintendent Dr. Steve Weinhold announced earlier this week that the district will offer free breakfast and lunch for all children 18 and under in the district beginning Monday, March 23.
The district received 70 requests from families in the area, which equates to roughly 175 students, Weinhold said.
“We are happy to have the ability to serve the kids in the community,” Weinhold said.
Food service pickup times are Monday through Friday, from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. at three locations — Clark-Vitt, Central and Beaufort elementary schools.
The district asks families who want to use the service to fill out a meal request form at tinyurl.com/r2jo4zx.
For more information on the district and its services, visit https://urxi-mo.schoolloop.com or its Facebook page at Union R-XI School District.