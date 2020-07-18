The Union Board of Aldermen will consider declaring an emergency and passing an ordinance requiring that a face mask be worn in much of the city to help combat COVID-19
The board also will consider canceling Union’s final two youth baseball tournaments of the summer at the special meeting at 6 p.m. Monday, July 20.
The proposed ordinance reads that, “due to the escalating spread of the COVID-19 pandemic it is necessary for the immediate preservation of public health, safety and welfare of the residents of Union to take steps to mitigate the spread of the disease.”
Violations of the ordinance can lead to fines of up to $15 for individuals or $100 for businesses, nonprofits or government entities.
“By way of example, where two people who are not members of the same household are in a business vehicle and are not wearing masks, each individual is subject to a fine of $15 and the business is subject to two fines of $100 each for a total of $200,” the ordinance reads.
The ordinance would go into effect immediately upon passage.
The law does have several exemptions for wearing a mask, including when able to maintain six feet of social distance outdoors or taking part in sports or exercise outdoors.
Also exempt are people in a house or car exclusively with members of a person’s own family. A mask also is not required in a restaurant, as long as the restaurant enforces a six-foot social distancing requirement.
Exemptions are allowed for people who have a medical or mental health condition or disability that prevents wearing a mask, as well as people who are hearing impaired and not wearing a face mask is essential to communication.
Face masks also are not required in a business, commercial or office setting if people are not within six feet of each other, but the mask must be worn when people move from place to place in a business.
The law includes a clause that separates any part of the ordinance found invalid or unenforceable by a court, meaning the rest of the law stays in place.
Separate ordinances would cancel contracts for two baseball tournaments at Veterans Memorial Park -- one scheduled for July 24-26 with Greater Midwest Sports, the other Aug. 1 and 2 with Game 7 Baseball. Those agreements, which aldermen approved at their Monday, July 13, meeting, were “passed before area-wide information was received of the city’s increase in positive COVID-19 cases,” the new ordinances read.
Union Emergency Management Director Russell Rost told The Missourian the face mask ordinance was put together at the request of Mayor Rod Tappe. Tappe could not be reached for comment late Friday.
The mask law would be the latest shift for Union in how it handles the coronavirus.
The board of aldermen voted May 4 to close park facilities, including the Splash-N-Swimplex and ballfields, while canceling events like Founders Day and upcoming concerts in the park.
Despite concerns raised by Rost, the board did an about-face June 1, unanimously voting to open park facilities, including the pool, and allowing events that were scheduled to move forward, under discretion of Parks Director Chad Pohlmann.
The board took the reopening a step further, voting June 22 to allow baseball tournaments, each bringing dozens of teams from around the Midwest, at Veterans Park. The park hadn’t hosted tournaments since opening in 2017, and the pandemic provided an opportunity since tournament promoters weren’t able to use some of their regular fields.
Officials reported that the Super 8, Union’s only hotel, and local restaurants saw brisk business during the first two tournaments.
But COVID-19 cases also were on the increase in Union. When the board voted to allow park facilities to reopen, the city had only two active cases. As of July 17, it had 34.
Rost sent a letter to the mayor and board July 8, asking that city employees who are unable to social distance be required to wear masks. He also said he is ordering more personal protective equipment for the city and was working on including an infectious disease response plan in Union’s emergency management plan.
While saying “we all need to be concerned,” Rost stopped short of calling for the city to impose restrictions on private businesses in his July 8 letter. He said different government orders have caused confusion and are “extremely difficult to enforce.”
The meeting will be held at Union’s outgoing city hall at 500 E. Locust Street.