Along with closing the city swimming pool, the Union Board of Aldermen voted Monday, May 4, to cancel events including Founders Day and sports league play through the end of June.
If the situation with the coronavirus pandemic improves, the board could take another look at the decision at a June 8 meeting, possibly leaving the door open for events like the July 3 fireworks at Veterans Memorial Park.
There were fireworks at times Monday night during the special meeting, with disagreement expressed over the city’s decision to close Union’s baseball and softball fields to league play at least through the end of June.
Sports
The aldermen voted 7-1 to approve City Administrator Russell Rost’s recommendations on to proceed following the statewide loosening of rules and regulations.
Among the recommendations made by Rost was one to cancel baseball and softball league play through the end of June. While leagues could be able to play after that, Rost said it would be a challenge because of social distancing recommendations that include the catcher being six feet behind home plate and most of the players lining up along the fence, instead of in the dugout.
“What they have to do to hold a game and then enforce it is pretty extensive,” Rost said.
Ed Curnutte, president of the Union Baseball Association, pointed out that 11 of the 13 COVID-19 deaths in Franklin County were at Grandview Healthcare in Washington, people in a much different age group than little leaguers.
“Most of these are in facilities where old people stay, and most of them are old people,” Curnutte said.
Rost interrupted and told Curnutte that his point is not valid.
“How did that disease get in that facility if those people are confined there, how did it get inside, Ed?” Rost asked. “You explain that to me and, maybe, you’ve got a point.”
“There’s no way of knowing,” Curnutte responded.
“It sure as heck didn’t fly out of the sky,” Rost said.
After things calmed down, Curnutte said the little league buys its own insurance that would cover liability. He added that forcing the little league season to start at the end of June would likely mean canceling the season, since kids would be getting ready to play football and soccer a month later.
“I understand closing down your playgrounds and I understand closing down your swimming pool, things where you’ve got mass amounts of people that are going to be there all day,” he said. “I still don’t understand baseball.”
Rost explained his philosophy as emergency management director.
“I don’t even want that job, never did want that job, but if I’m gonna do that job, I’m going to do it the right way,” he said of the emergency position. “If you have a separate recommendation you would like to make to this board, they’re the ones that vote, I would say put your recommendation out there.”
Curnutte replied that he would like to see practice start within two weeks, adding that parents don’t watch kids practice. He added that Washington has opened its fields.
Washington has made it’s fields open for renters, but the Washington Youth Sports Association went ahead and voted to cancel its season.
Curnutte also questioned why the ballfields have to be closed when grocery stores and other businesses can be open.
Tappe responded that it’s better to err on the side of safety.
“Here’s the bottom dollar between the city and those businesses — they’re in for it for the money,” Tappe said. “Put the value on one life, put the value on a kid losing 20 percent of his kidneys, put the value on a kid losing 20 percent of his lungs. You don’t see those statistics. Everybody focuses on the deaths, but there are side effects no one wants to talk about, but they’re there.”
In addition, all concession stands at city parks will be closed.
Founders Day
Holding Founders Day would likely have required a large law enforcement presence to avoid legal liability for the city, Rost said.
Since the June 6 event is scheduled before plans are expected to be reassessed at the June 8 meeting, the city is canceling the festivities.
“If you put 3,000 people in an area the size of the fairgrounds, but let’s make a rule that you have to social distance,” Rost said, “You better have 150, 200 policemen there. If you make a rule and then don’t enforce it, that’s where your liability comes in.”
Ultimately, Rost said he was unable to find a way to put on Founders Day in a safe manner that meets Centers for Disease Control guidelines. Plus, with the event on June 6, it would be difficult to secure vendors if the city doesn’t act soon.
“I think if we had enough people there to enforce social distancing rules, I think the people that attended would hate the event so much that we would receive more criticism for trying to make it work than just canceling,” he said.
Fireworks Display
The July 3 fireworks display at Veterans Memorial Park will remain on the schedule for now, though it could be moved to Labor Day or another holiday, Rost said.
“That may be fine by then, we may be able to hold that event, but that’s a very large gathering that comes to that event,” he said.
City Hall
While most of the city administrators Rost talked to are opening their city halls, Union is keeping closed its aging building that was designed as an auditorium through at least the end of May.
“When you enter those doors there, you have access to the entire building, with the exception of the two areas where we collect money,” Rost said.
He added that he hasn’t received any complaints about how service has been conducted since the building closed.
The meeting was held in the auditorium, instead of the regular board room, to allow for social distancing.
Pavilion Rentals
Rost said he hasn’t seen social distancing violations in picnic pavilions, so he advised the city continue to keep them open. But they will be free of charge.
“I don’t know that we should rent them, because rental, typically they’re for birthday parties or larger gatherings,” he said. “But, at this time, I don’t think we need to put the yellow tape around them, unless we start seeing violations like we saw at the basketball courts.”
Other
Events like concerts and movies in the parks are also canceled through at least June 8.
Park restrooms will remain closed, primarily for employee safety, Rost said. Union will continue using the portable toilets it has made available in the winter and spring.
With school resource officers available in the summer, Rost is asking police to be vigilant about looking for large gatherings at city parks.
The city also plans to stockpile supplies in case the COVID-19 outbreak returns or another major event happens.
“I think with the global intermixing of people, this is just one of the first events we’re going to see,” he said. “It would have been helpful for our employees if we’d had a stockpile of PPE, especially masks here. Because when it hit, everything went to the medical facilities, and we weren’t able to get those.”
Union's Memorial Day Parade and the Franklin County Fair, which are run by different organizations, were previously called off.
Alderman Bill Isgriggs made the motion that the aldermen approve all of Rost’s recommendations, including closing the city swimming pool, through at least their June 8 meeting.
“This thing is not topped out yet,” Isgriggs said. “I think we could be opening a can of worms if we get too relaxed.”
Alderman Brian Pickard, the only one to vote against the closures and cancellations, said he is concerned the curve might never flatten, so things might as well reopen now.
“At some point, people are going to have to stop living in fear,” he said. “You either get busy living or you get busy dying.”