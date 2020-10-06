American Legion Post 297 in Union is closed after a staff member apparently tested positive for COVID-19 over the weekend.
The post closed Sunday, Oct. 4, as a precaution and to get guidance from the Franklin County Health Department, said Derek Von Seng, the post’s public information officer. After a sanitizing, the post plans to reopen Monday, Oct. 12.
“We have a lot of senior members and associates and want to be very confident we do everything according to county health department guidelines to minimize the risk to them and the patrons of the Shipyards Bar,” Von Seng said.
The post’s auxiliary plans to go ahead with its bake sale at 10 a.m. Saturday outside the post, located at 205 N. Washington Ave.