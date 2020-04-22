When you buy a frozen pizza you probably don’t think about farmers in Franklin County.
But, according to University of Missouri Extension Agriculture Business Specialist Kenneth Bolte, the two things are very directly linked.
As the COVID-19 pandemic sweeps across the nation, farmers are especially hard hit since they may not have a market to sell their goods, or processing plants to render them.
Bolte says many Franklin County farms were looking to 2020 as a recovery year after widespread flooding hindered crop production and livestock sales last year.
“Guys are hurting, there’s no doubt, but they are proud and you won’t hear them talk about it,” Bolte explained. “When you factor in packaging, marketing and transportation, farmers are getting about 14 cents of every dollar spent on food. The good thing out here is many (farmers) have off-farm jobs to support their families. They come home and farm at night.”
Bolte added Franklin County is fortunate to have good banks that are willing to work with the local farmers.
“This is something we’ve never had to deal with before,” he said, of the pandemic. “Farmers are resilient and we’re going to make it.”
Dairy
A report by the University of Missouri shows milk prices have dropped 8.8 percent.
There have been reports in other parts of the country of dairy farmers being forced to dump out milk because there were no markets to sell it.
“This is due to the lack of milk being sold to hospitals and schools in cartons,” Bolte said.
Bolte explained there are a few dairy farms in Franklin County, but they have been able to find markets for their product in St. Louis.
“They’ve been able to take their milk to Prairie Farms in Illinois and Mid-America Dairy in Springfield,” he said. “Most of the milk is being bottled and sold that way.”
Bolte added in normal circumstances, much of the milk produced also is used to make mozzarella cheese, and this is the connection to frozen pizzas.
“Since grocery stores are limiting the number of frozen pizzas customers can buy, it’s limited the number that are made and the amount of mozzarella cheese being used,” he said. “It takes about a gallon of milk to make a pound of cheese. Farmers are telling stores to let people have as many as they want. They’ve got the milk to keep them stocked.”
Corn
Much of the corn grown in Franklin County is shipped to St. Louis for further distribution overseas.
Large amounts of corn are used domestically for ethanol production, including an ethanol plant in Sauget, Ill., directly across the river from St. Louis.
“A lot of the ethanol plants are shut down right now and don’t need corn,” Bolte said. “Add the export fights with China and corn prices are low.”
Bolte added many local farmers are in the process of planting their corn and soybean crops right now with an uncertain return on their investment in the fall.
There also is concern over labor shortages and costs due to travel bans and distancing rules.
“The one good thing is fuel prices are low right now,” Bolte said. “There are a lot of farms that bring workers in to harvest tomatoes and other crops.”
Pork
Hog prices also are low right now and farmers are only able to hold their livestock for a certain period of time before they lose money.
The university reports hog prices have dropped 9.1 percent.
“There are a lot of hogs in the county,” Bolte said. “The problem is they keep eating the same amount whether there is a pandemic or not.”
Beef
The Mizzou report shows prices for feed cattle have fallen 11.5 percent compared with earlier projections for the year.
Beef is currently selling for about 30 cents a pound less and 2020 was expected to be a recovery year for that industry as well.
Bolte said a fire last year at a processing plant in Kansas City, which was responsible for about 6 percent of the beef processing in Missouri, was causing prices to drop.
“There are a lot of different segments to beef,” Bolte explained. “It’s all pretty depressing.”