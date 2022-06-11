Franklin County has given preliminary approval to a consulting firm to help oversee the county’s spending of federal stimulus money.
UHY LLP, an accounting firm headquartered in Farmington Hills, Michigan, was chosen out of 10 companies to bid on reporting services, with three receiving final interviews. Presiding Commissioner Tim Brinker said Thursday that a formal contract had yet to be approved.
Brinker said UHY, which has a St. Louis office, will be paid up to $66,000 a year for as long as the county has needs for guidance under the American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA). The amount and extent of services to be provided had yet to be finalized. A formal agreement is expected to be voted on by the county commission in the coming weeks.
The county is receiving $20.2 million in ARPA funds. Auditor Angela Gibson said it received the second half of the money Thursday after getting the first installment a year ago.
While the county has spent about $3 million of that, it has, so far, all been within county agencies, mostly the Franklin County Sheriff’s Office.
The county recently opened up requests for funding to private businesses and nonprofit agencies, which can apply for funding through an application available on the county’s website.
Jack Reagan, UHY’s Columbia, Maryland-based managing director, said the company is currently working on ARPA projects with 18 municipalities, the closest being Cass County, Missouri, which has a population of 107,824. That makes it the closest county in population to Franklin County in the state.
“The three sides of the triangle that we see, typically, being funded are government projects, business projects and not-for-profit projects,” he told commissioners.
UHY can work with the county on designing programs to help provide business support, Reagan said. “That can be facade improvements,” he said. “A lot of times there can be restaurants or others that are needing to modernize their HVAC or looking for outdoor dining opportunities, those sort of things.”
UHY works with local governments to develop a scoring rubric, so it can determine which projects most deserve funding, Reagan said.
Reagan said the county has been using “best practices” by having a committee of local business officials and county leaders to help recommend projects to spend ARPA funds on.
Brinker told Reagan the best use of the consulting firm will be to help keep the county out of problems with reporting spending to the U.S. Department of Treasury, as well as acting as a “sounding board” on possible expenditures.
Monitoring spending will be particularly important with businesses that request ARPA funding, many of which have not gone after grants before, Reagan said.
“You’re going to want to have someone setting some eyes on how the money is being spent and making sure that the folks that said they spent it on something actually did spend it on that,” he said. “It’s not just the federal reporting risk, there’s the risk out there for misspending, which then gets publicized, and the public loses confidence in the way that the money is being spent.”
UHY holds webinars with businesses to make sure they know the reporting rules up front, Reagan said.
“For those that just want free money and they see that there are some quarterly reporting requirements and monitoring things that will be imposed on them, they say, ‘Maybe I don’t want the money that much,’ “ he said. “So then you get people who really want the money and are going to do what they’re legally required to do to obtain that money.”
Commissioner Dave Hinson expressed concerns about monitoring projects with outside agencies in light of the recent charges in St. Louis. According to the St. Louis Post-Dispatch, Board of Aldermen President Lewis Reed and former aldermen Jeffrey Boyd and John Collins-Muhammad were charged with accepting bribes from a property owner in exchange for helping secure tax breaks and other favors.
Hinson said he would prefer more rigid rules for outside agencies that seek money.
Reagan said there are ways to provide funds in installments to make sure a company or nonprofit uses it for what it says it will use it for. “We’ve done it in such a way that, maybe, a month’s worth of costs is advanced, so that you’re not advancing three months or six months or nine months, because, if something goes south, then you’re out all of that money,” he said. “It minimizes the downside risk.”
Elsewhere, nonprofits that have sought funding have tended to use the money to help create programs that deal with issues like substance abuse or food insecurity, Reagan said. But an issue with that is what happens when the funding runs out.
Hinson said the two nonprofits that have expressed interest in applying for ARPA money now lease buildings and would like to be able to purchase a facility.
Reagan said he has dealt with agencies that want to use ARPA money to renovate their facilities but urged caution with using stimulus money to let them purchase buildings. “Then you’re going to have a whole bunch of people that will show up as renters and are going to want to demonstrate, ‘OK, you should help me buy my building now,’ ” he said.
After the meeting, Brinker said the county has not determined how much of the ARPA money will go to nonprofits and businesses. “That will be for the committee to determine,” he said.