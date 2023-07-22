Mercy Hospital Washington’s new chief medical officer has deep roots in the area and a long association with the hospital.
Dr. David Tannehill, a 1994 Union High School graduate, who took over as the hospital’s top doctor this month has been involved with the hospital since he was in middle school.
Tannehill, whose father was in the Navy, was born in Charleston, South Carolina, and also lived in Iowa and outside of Baltimore, Maryland, before moving to Union in 1990, when he was in eighth grade. Shortly after moving to the area, Tannehill began volunteering at the hospital, but he still wasn’t sure what he wanted to do when he grew up, until a twist of fate started him on the path toward becoming a doctor.
“I was a junior high kid and my grandmother was in a really bad car accident. She was in a coma for a long time and was really banged up and spent most of the summer in the hospital,” Tannehill said. “On the back end of it, she came out of it and survived and was still my grandma. Despite having a pretty significant brain injury and all this stuff, she really had a full recovery.”
That summer, as he drove back and forth to visit his grandmother in the hospital, Tannehill would talk with his father, “and he kind of planted the idea that maybe I could be a physician and do that kind of thing and help people recover, and so not only was the idea to be a physician, but the idea was actually to be an ICU physician pretty much from an early age.”
At Union High School, Tannehill played football against the likes of area standouts Brock Olivo and Kent Skornia. He also went on to play for Washington University in St. Louis, although today he downplays his football career.
“I was there at the end of the really good years of Union football,” Tannehill said. “My class was kind of the beginning of the downfall.”
After Washington Univeristy, Tannehill attended Kirksville College of Osteopathic Medicine, graduating in 2005. He completed his residency from 2005 to 2008 at Mercy Hospital St. Louis, his critical care fellowship from 2008 to 2010 and started working as an ICU physician in 2010, primarily in Washington, but also sometimes in St. Louis. After a brief period of working only in St. Louis, Tannehill came back to Washington on a full-time basis in 2019.
It was not long afterward that the COVID-19 pandemic came along, throwing a wrench into all sorts of plans and disrupting economic activity worldwide, but also directly impacting Tannehill’s day-to-day work.
“I had a role during that time, and actually I’m still in that position of leading what’s called the Critical Care Specialty Council, so it’s a group of all of the ICU physicians across the entire Mercy system, and I lead that group,” Tannehill said.
At the start of the pandemic, “the thinking was that this might be really bad and it’s going to be, you know, a real burden on the ICUs, so Mercy turned to me to get us ready for the pandemic, so I did a lot of work sort of crafting how we’re going to handle this influx of patients within all of our hospitals, Washington included, coming up with protocols that we’re going to use for treatment, helping with figuring out what we’re going to do from an infection control standpoint, and basically just being a physician voice with our response to COVID,” he said.
The pandemic was emotionally and physically taxing, and that time period was the hardest Tannehill has had to work since he was in residency and fellowship training, he said.
“The way things were changing and changing so quickly and so often made it really hard to manage just from a morale standpoint, from keeping everybody on the same page, from a trust standpoint,” he said. “Probably one of the lasting impactsthat I am still seeing now is a breakdown in trust between the healthcare system and its patients. That’s normalizing to some extent, but in other ways it’s changed forever.”
Throughout his career, prior to the emergence of COVID-19, Tannehill said he always found it easy to develop trust and a rapport with patients and their families, but after the pandemic hit, he had no chance with some of them.
“There was nothing I was going to be able to do to develop trust, because there were some elements out there in the media and the social media that were putting out things that weren’t true, and unfortunately, in some cases, it made the healthcare system the bad guy, you know, and so it put us kind of behind the 8-ball with some of those relationships from off the bat, and so that made it really hard,” he said.
“There’s only been two times in my career that I’ve had a patient or a patient’s family member threaten me with physical violence or even threaten to kill me,” he added. “Both those instances occurred during COVID.”
The situation has relaxed somewhat since then, Tannehill noted.
“The pandemic, you know, as far as its impact on the overall healthcare system, the pandemic is over,” he said. “COVID is simply part of what we need to consider when somebody comes in and they’re sick, but how it makes people sick has changed, which is consistent with the normal evolution of a virus like that.”
In his new role at Mercy, Tannehill is taking over for Dr. Ann Elizabeth Mohart, who he worked with closely during the pandemic.
“Dr. Mohart and I worked together quite a bit, and there were periods of time where she and I would probably talk to each other every day about things,” he said. “I have a great working relationship with her and a ton of respect for her and what she did in the chief medical officer role, which was new for our hospital.”
Tannehill said Mercy’s facilities in Washington are a significant asset for Franklin County residents.
“I think the Washington community and surrounding communities are really lucky to have Mercy in the community and the kind of resources that they’re able to bring to a rural hospital the size of Washington. We’re able to do a lot of things for patients in their home community that a lot of similar rural communities either have zero access to or extremely limited access to,” he said.
While Tannehill is looking forward to his new role based in Washington, outside of his job duties, he is also happy he’ll get to spend more time in the area.
“It’s home,” Tannehill said. “My parents are still here, still live in Union. Some of my best friends are guys that I went to high school with that I see on a regular basis, and I just love the area and its people, and there’s a lot of pride that goes with being named the chief medical officer of my hometown hospital.”
