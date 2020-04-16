The Franklin County Health Department is reporting two additional COVID-19-related deaths of residents at Grandview Healthcare in Washington.
The deceased are both females ages 92 and 98 bring the total number of deaths the facility to six and the county total to seven.
In addition, Franklin County positive cases have increased by one overnight.
The latest is a 71-year-old male from Lonedell, who is in self quarantine.
The countywide total is now 88 confirmed positive cases.
Franklin County is continuing plans for business re-entry upon the expiration of the Governor's stay at home order April 24, and has met the Pandemic Task force criteria as follows:
Sustained reduction in cases.
Hospitals safely able to treat all patients without “crisis standards of care”
All with COVID-19 symptoms can be tested.
Public Health is able to conduct tracing-active monitoring and intervention of confirmed cases and contacts.
This article has been updated with the correct date for the expiration of the state's stay at home order.