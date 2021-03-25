The Franklin County Health Department reported Thursday that two additional county residents have died of COVID-19-related complications, one in February and one in March. The victims are a 69-year-old Union woman and an 83-year-old Washington man.
With these deaths, the number of people in Franklin County reported to have died of COVID-19-related complications has grown to 169 people. Twenty-seven additional people are listed as probable COVID-19 deaths.
Thursday's report included 11 additional cases of COVID-19, bringing the county total since the pandemic began a year ago to 9,160 positive cases. The number of probable cases is 2,000.
The daily update of COVID-19 in Franklin County can be found at franklinmo.org.