Mercy Hospital Washington is sending two of its ICU specialists to assist their counterparts at Mercy Hospital Springfield as COVID-19 cases surge in southwest Missouri.
Dr. William Galli will report to Mercy Hospital Springfield at the end of July, Dr. David Tannehill will report in the next few weeks. The physicians said they could be working at the Springfield hospital anywhere from a couple of days to a week or more, depending on the caseload there and how much help Mercy Hospital Springfield receives from other hospitals.
Galli and Tannehill are two of Mercy Hospital Washington’s three ICU specialists. The third, Dr. Ashok Palagiri, will remain in Washington to oversee the ICU operations here and to manage Mercy’s telemedicine system.
Tannehill said the ICU at Mercy Hospital Springfield typically cares for 50 to 70 patients but is currently seeing about 100 patients daily, with almost half suffering from COVID-19-related illnesses. Galli and Tannehill will serve as bedside intensivists, assisting the local doctors.
“With us going down there to help out, there’ll be a more manageable number of patients,” Tannehill said, “which allows us and our colleagues to be able to provide greater attention to what those patients need and to be able to have more time to spend with those patients’ families to make sure they understand what’s happening with their loved ones.”
Tannehill said he has been working with a team from the Mercy system to monitor supplies at Mercy’s Springfield and Joplin hospitals and shipping them as needed, including ventilators, high-flow oxygen delivery devices and BiPAP machines, which pressurize air to help people breathe. He said at one point last weekend, Mercy Hospital Springfield was using every single piece of equipment it had, and they were able to provide more supplies before the hospital had to transfer any patients.
Galli said the health care system is using computer modeling projections to anticipate COVID-19 surges and ensure every hospital in its system has the equipment it needs to take care of its patients.
Tannehill said Mercy Hospital Jefferson in Crystal City and Mercy Hospital South in St. Louis also will be sending doctors to Springfield as needed. “We’re trying to rally some of our colleagues to come down and help out as well.” He said he anticipates that nurses and respiratory therapists also will be recruited to help.
A cautionary tale
What’s happening in Springfield could happen elsewhere if vaccination rates don’t increase, according to health officials. As of Friday, 39.5 percent of Franklin County’s residents are vaccinated.
“We are certainly concerned,” said Dr. Ann-Elizabeth Mohart, chief medical officer at Mercy Hospital Washington. “We’ve thought for some time that there will be another wave.”
Mohart’s main concern is that COVID-19 is an RNA virus, which means it tends to mutate faster than other viruses and can mutate in a way that’s more contagious and virulent, as it has with the delta variant that has recently emerged. She said that the way out is getting more people vaccinated.
“We’ve said it over and over, but vaccination is more critical now than ever,” Mohart said. “And it’s not just if you get vaccinated; it’s when you get vaccinated.”
If people wait to get vaccinated, she said, that gives the virus more time to mutate into a form that would make current vaccines less effective against it. She said that over 99 percent of people who die from the delta variant are unvaccinated.
Mohart said it’s a myth that the vaccine causes infertility, alters your DNA or actually causes people to contract COVID-19. She said the vaccines were “some of the safest and most effective we’ve ever had.” She urged people to trust professionals and not social media or the internet.
“Please trust a health care provider more than you trust a Google search,” she said. “Find a health care provider that you trust, so you are not getting all this information in the mythology that exists in the internet.”