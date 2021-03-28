The Franklin County Health Department reported Friday three new COVID-19 positive cases, men ages 39 to 41, bringing the total number of county residents to test positive since one year ago to 9,162.
Thursday’s report included two new fatalities from COVID-19-related complications, a 69-year-old Union woman and an 83-year-old Washington man. Their deaths bring the total number of deaths since March 2020 to 169 Franklin County residents.
The 10-day rolling total Friday stood at 57 new cases, and the 14-day new case average is 7.79 new cases. There are four county residents hospitalized with COVID-19, according to the report. The report lists no active long-term care cases.