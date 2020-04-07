Construction of Mercy Hospital Washington’s “forward triage area” near the main ER entrance will be completed by Wednesday.
But hospital President Eric Eoloff said this treatment area will not officially open until it’s needed.
“That means until we experience a surge in ER patients that requires more space than the existing ER space can accommodate,” he explained. “We built this forward triage area to be ready for a surge, not because of it.”
Eoloff said city building code and fire inspectors were scheduled to walk through the facility Tuesday to inspect it.
“Unerstall Construction did a great job,” he said.
Construction began on Thursday to enclose the drive lane reserved for ambulances coming to the hospital’s emergency department. Mercy said makeshift space will allow for staff to immediately provide help and masks for those who think they may have COVID-19.
Testing Site
Eoloff also announced that the COVID-19 test collection site at the Washington Fairgrounds has reduced its hours and is now open from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m., Monday through Friday.
“With more test collection sites open now throughout the greater St. Louis metropolitan area, as well as in Franklin County, we are seeing fewer pre-qualified patients being scheduled at the fairgrounds site,” he said. “We have collected 371 specimen to date at this site, including 26 on Monday there.”
Those who have COVID-19 symptoms, including cough, sore throat and fever, should call their primary care physician or visit Mercy.net/COVID19 to access the interactive risk assessment tool, he said.
Prepared
Mercy Hospital Washington is prepared for a possible surge in COVID-19 patients, Eoloff said.
“We have taken steps to raise inventory levels of PPE, create new work flows to separate patients with COVID-19 symptoms from other patients, and we have intentionally stopped surgeries and diagnostic testing that are not urgent or emergent in an effort to keep patients safe at home until the threat of virus spread subsides,” he said.
Eoloff said health experts at Mercy are warning that the St. Louis area will experience a surge of COVID-19 patients in mid to late April.
“We are not certain whether the expected surge there will create a surge here in Franklin County, but we are ready for that possibility,” he said.
Eoloff said the hospital fully appreciates that stay-at-home orders have an impact on people’s jobs and the economy.
“Health care systems are seeing a significant impact of our decisions to intentionally lower our patient volumes at this time,” he said. “Having said that, we know of no better way to beat this virus than to maintain social distance and reinforce the need for hand and face hygiene.
“The country is facing a medical war that must be fought now with every citizen doing his or her part to stay healthy and at home if they can,” he added. “This is the path to stopping the virus and getting back to work and the life we enjoyed before this pandemic.”