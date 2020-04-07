A Pacific resident has asked other local users of the online social networking platform Nextdoor if their trash pickup, like his, had been suspended for at least a month “in response to the COVID-19 outbreak.”
Respondents to the man’s post indicated they had not received that information, but they quickly started comparing which trash vendors served their vicinities.
Apparently, a robocall from Waste Connections of Missouri indicating its drivers would not be picking up yard waste until May 4 caused confusion throughout the collection company’s service area. Many of its customers expressed concerns that this meant trash pickup would be suspended altogether from the Bridgeton-based company.
However, Waste Connections of Missouri spokespersons reportedly reiterated the announcement pertained only to yard waste, leaves, branches and grass clippings.
Pacific’s contract is with Waste Connections of Missouri for residential trash and recycling pickup for city residents.
Waste Connections’ customers can subscribe individually for yard waste services for an additional fee.
Waste Connections also serves St. Clair and Union residents.