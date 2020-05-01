As of Friday, the total number of COVID-19 cases in Franklin County stands at 116, with 13 deaths, 57 recovered and 46 cases still active.
Of the active cases, 37 are contained in skilled nursing facilities and nine are in quarantine.
Three of the new recoveries were reported Friday morning and include two women, ages 98 and 74, at Grandview Healthcare in Washington, and a 56-year-old man in Lonedell.
Overall, recovery ages range from 19 to 98 years old.
Deaths
There have been three COVID-19-related deaths this week. The most recent reported Wednesday was that of an 88-year-old man residing at Grandview Healthcare. The death brings the total at the facility to 11 and countywide to 13.
On Tuesday, the 12th COVID-19-related death was reported in Franklin County, which is only the second virus-associated death outside of a skilled nursing facility. The death was that of a 74-year-old woman in Villa Ridge, the second in that community since the outbreak began in mid-March. The woman was originally diagnosed on or about April 19.
Last weekend the death of a 99-year-old woman at Grandview Healthcare in Washington was reported as well.
According to county records, the woman was originally diagnosed with the virus on or about April 8.
New Cases
This week, nine new COVID-19 cases were reported in Franklin County.
On Thursday, two more residents of Grandview Healthcare were diagnosed, including a 95-year-old woman and a 58-year-old male.
The two additional new cases in the county Thursday included a 22-year-old woman in Union and 25-year-old man in Gray Summit.
On Tuesday, a 36-year-old woman from St. Clair was diagnosed with the virus and declared recovered in the same day.
Two additional new cases also were reported — a 46-year-old man in Union and an 80-year-old male resident at Grandview Healthcare in Washington.
On Monday, a 66-year-old woman in Washington and a 34-year-old woman in New Haven were diagnosed.
Currently, the active cases not in care facilities include three in Pacific/Gray Summit, two each in Lonedell and Union, and single cases in Sullivan and New Haven. All of the active cases are quarantined and contact traced within Franklin County.
Case Count
As of Friday, DHSS shows Franklin County as eighth in the state for highest number of confirmed COVID-19 cases.
As of press time, these were the latest numbers of cases geographically since the first COVID-19 case was reported in Franklin County March 23:
- Washington — 55 cases, 27 active, 11 deaths, 17 recovered;
- St. Clair — 14 cases, nine active, five recovered;
- Union — 13 cases, three active, 10 recovered;
- Pacific/Gray Summit — 11 cases, three active, eight recovered;
- Villa Ridge — six cases, two deaths, four recovered;
- Sullivan — six cases, two active, four recovered;
- Lonedell — four cases, one active, three recovered;
- New Haven — four cases, one active, three recovered;
- St. Albans — one case, recovered;
- Labadie — one case, recovered; and
- Leslie — one case, recovered.