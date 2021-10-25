Three more Franklin County residents have won cash prizes as part of Missouri’s COVID-19 vaccine incentive program.
The sweepstakes, called MO VIP, was announced by Gov. Mike Parson in July to encourage Missourians to get vaccinated against COVID-19. Anyone 18 or older who had received the vaccine could enter into the drawing to win $10,000. Anyone under 18 who had been vaccinated could enter for a chance to win a $10,000 education savings account.
Wednesday, the Missouri Department of Health and Senior Services announced that Mark Holguin, of Washington; Jessica Bell, of St. Clair; and Kelly Voss, of Washington, had won $10,000 cash prizes. No Franklin County children won an education savings account Wednesday.
This was the fifth and final round of winners in the sweepstakes. Previous cash prize winners from the area include Vincent Bresnahan, of Gray Summit; Valerie Wright, of Sullivan; Douglas Revelle, of Washington; Mackenzie Warner, of St. Clair; Lindsey Weiland, of Sullivan; Michael Hoelscher, of Washington; and Amanda Walters, of Grubville. Additionally, Seth Fennessey, of Catawissa; Kalli Mueller, of Washington; and Bennett Craig, of Jefferson County, near Pacific, won an education savings account in previous rounds, according to the DHSS website.
During the course of the program, 57,117 adults received at least a first dose of a COVID-19 vaccine and entered the cash prize drawing, according to a press release from DHSS. Additionally, over 39,000 adolescents ages 12 to 17 initiated vaccination and entered to win the education savings account, the release said.
“This program was a success for the obvious reason that it encouraged residents to consider COVID-19 vaccination, but it did so much more than that,” DHSS Director Donald Kauerauf said in a press release. “It is allowing a child the opportunity to be a first-generation college student. It is giving a woman with terminal cancer some peace of mind as she makes plans for her family. It is allowing a family to plan their first out-of-state vacation because they could never make it work financially. And it’s all happening because they determined vaccination was right for them.”
As of Friday, 54.8 percent of Missourians have received at least one dose of the vaccine, and 48.9 percent are fully vaccinated against the virus, according to the DHSS data dashboard. In Franklin County, 49.4 percent of the population has received at least one dose, and 45.8 percent is fully vaccinated, according to the dashboard.
In July, when Parson announced the sweepstakes, 46.5 percent of eligible Missourians had received at least one dose, and 40 percent were fully vaccinated, according to previous Missourian reporting.
At that time, Missouri was experiencing a surge of new COVID-19 cases, coinciding with the arrival of the delta variant.
“The timing of the launch of this program was so impactful,” Kauerauf said. “Obviously an incentive program is not going to be the silver bullet that causes everyone to choose vaccination and end COVID-19. But for the thousands of people that this program incentivized, the vaccination may have saved their life or the life of a loved one during a time that was challenging for many areas of the state. Every person vaccinated lessens the opportunity for the virus to spread further.”
Those who still wish to get vaccinated can do so at Mercy’s Patients First campus in Washington, Schroeder Drugs in Washington, the Medicine Shoppe in St. Clair, the Franklin County Health Department in Union, any Walgreens location or any Walmart location. Additionally, vaccines.gov has a tool to find the closest vaccine provider to you.