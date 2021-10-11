A Gray Summit man, a Sullivan woman and a Catawissa teen are three of the latest winners in the MO VIP sweepstakes, Missouri’s COVID-19 vaccine incentive program.
Vincent Bresnahan, of Gray Summit, and Valerie Wright, of Sullivan, were both randomly selected from a pool of vaccinated Missourians to win $10,000 Wednesday, the Missouri Department of Health and Senior Services (DHSS) announced online.
The sweepstakes was announced by Gov. Mike Parson in July to encourage Missourians to get vaccinated against COVID-19. Anyone above 18 who has received the vaccine can enter into the drawing to win the cash prize. Anyone under 18 who has been vaccinated can enter for a chance to win a $10,000 education savings account.
Seth Fennessey, of Catawissa, received the education savings account. He is the third Franklin County-area teen to win the lottery. The other two were Kalli Mueller, of Washington, and Bennett Craig, of Jefferson County, near Pacific, according to the DHSS website.
This was the fourth of five rounds of winners. The final set of winners will be announced on Oct. 20. If you entered during a previous round, your entry will roll over to the next round, but the deadline to sign up was Oct. 6. All winners will have their vaccination status verified.
In the first three rounds, there were seven Franklin County winners. Douglas Revelle, of Washington; Mackenzie Warner, of St. Clair; Lindsey Weiland, of Sullivan; Michael Hoelscher, of Washington; and Amanda Walters, of Grubville, won cash prizes.