The ongoing COVID-19 pandemic has claimed the lives of three Franklin County residents since Friday.
The most recent death was that of an 89-year-old female in Washington announced Monday morning.
In addition to the death, five new cases were reported Monday morning, bringing the county total to 37.
Two of the new cases are in Washington, a 77-year-old female and a 38-year-old male.
One new case has been reported in Pacific, a 25-year-old male.
Another new case is a 61-year-old male in Villa Ridge and a 35-year-old male in Leslie, which is the first in that community.
Sunday
An 86-year-old male from Villa Ridge was the second confirmed COVID-19-related death in Franklin County over the weekend.
Presiding Commissioner Tim Brinker confirmed the death Sunday morning.
Also on Saturday into Sunday five new cases were reported.
Four of the five new cases Sunday were in Washington and include three females ages 93, 90 and 86, as well as a 68-year-old male, according to Brinker.
The fifth case Sunday was a 24-year-old from Labadie, which is the first case for that municipality.
Friday
The first death was announced Friday evening, April 3, in a statement from Grandview Healthcare in Washington.
The deceased is a 85-year-old male who was a resident of the facility.
Grandview Healthcare told The Missourian Friday morning it was notified of the positive diagnosis of the resident on March 29.
Friday afternoon, Grandview said the resident had died “related to complications of COVID-19.”
Grandview said through a disease investigation with the Franklin County Health Department, “it has been determined the resident was not exposed to nor contracted COVID-19 at our facility.”
Grandview said it is strictly enforcing CDC guidelines and taking necessary steps to ensure it is doing all it can to protect the health of the residents and employees.
Case Count
The first COVID-19 case was reported in Franklin County on March 23.
As of press time, these were the latest numbers of cases geographically in Franklin County:
Washington — 13 cases, two deaths;
Union — five cases;
Villa Ridge — five cases, one death;
St. Clair — three cases;
Pacific — four cases;
Lonedell — two cases;
Sullivan — one case;
St. Albans — one case;
New Haven — one case;
Labadie — one case; and
Leslie — one case.
Testing
A new testing site was opened Friday at BJC HealthCare’s Missouri Baptist Sullivan Hospital (MBSH) and as of Monday morning had tested 12 people.
Testing is also ongoing at the Washington Fairgrounds by Mercy Hospital employees although hours have been reduced at the site.
Brinker said the county is still operating under the emergency declaration and is abiding by the stay-at-home orders from Gov. Mike Parson.
He added the commission will continue to evaluate the existing orders and declarations it has in place, and will manipulate them accordingly as needed.
