**This is a developing story, which will be updated throughout the night and on Wednesday morning. Check back for additional details about vaccine distribution in Franklin County and the surrounding area.**
COVID-19 vaccine given to dozens of
hospital staff Tuesday night
The distribution of the COVID-19 vaccine on Tuesday evening was a moment in time that several Mercy Hospital Washington doctors and nurses wanted to be a part of, though they each described the event differently.
Some, like Dr. Ann-Elizabeth Mohart, who is a researcher in the hospital’s emergency department, described the distribution of the Pfizer vaccine as “miraculous.”
Others, including Dr. Sheetal Sharma, the hospital’s chair of the gastrointestinal department, said the moment of watching his coworkers administer the vaccine to others, including himself, was “a historic day.”
Both registered nurse Kris Friesz, who was the first hospital employee to receive the vaccine, described the day as “a really big deal.”
Meanwhile, the hospital’s chief of staff Dr. Thomas Riechers equated the vaccine’s deployment to D-Day, a pivotal turning point in World War II.
“This is our D-Day. This is our day in the war against COVID-19 that, just like with D-Day in World War II, where the war shifts. Now, we are on offense instead of defense,” Riechers said.
He added, “Before we were using supportive care, then therapeutic care to try and fight this virus. Now, what we are doing with this vaccine is doing preventive care. Our hope is that by treating patients with a vaccine that we can develop herd immunity, which means the virus has no place to go, it can’t propagate, and then will die out.”
Eoloff agreed, saying the distribution of the vaccine hopefully marked “the start of the end of this pandemic,” which to date has killed more than 300,000 Americans, including 4,754 Missourians. Of those dying from the virus in the state, 94 were Franklin County residents.
Since the pandemic began in March, 16 million Americans have contracted the virus, according to the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. In Missouri, more than 350,000 people have tested positive for the virus. In Franklin County, specifically, the number of people who have tested positive for the virus since March topped the 6,000 threshold on Tuesday.
Friesz said while he was anxious to receive the vaccine, thoughts of his coworkers laboring over COVID-19 patients in the intensive care unit and his family members helped calm his nerves.
“I couldn’t let myself chicken out,” said Friesz, who addded he interacts with between 10-13 patients on any given day as a nurse in the hospital’s operating room.
“I am doing it for my wife, my daughter, and I am doing it for my community,” he said. “This is — hopefully — the beginning of the end of the whole COVID-19 pandemic.”