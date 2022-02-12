The Franklin County Health Department reported Monday that 13 more lives have been lost to COVID-19 in Franklin County.
Ten of the deaths were confirmed to be from COVID-19 and three were categorized as probable. These 13 deaths bring the total confirmed COVID-19 death toll in the county to 257 and the probable death toll to 45.
The deaths listed in the most recent report include a 26-year-old man from Union, a 70-year-old woman from Leslie, a 63-year-old man from St. Clair, an 86-year-old woman from Grubville, a 68-year-old woman from Pacific, a 60-year-old man from Leslie, a 90-year-old man from Sullivan, a 73-year-old man from Union, a 58-year-old woman from Sullivan, a 94-year-old man from Sullivan, an 88-year-old man from Union, a 57-year-old man from Sullivan and a 72-year-old woman from Roberstville.
These deaths occurred in December and January, but were not reported until Monday because it often takes the health department weeks or months to confirm the cause of death.
There were 636 new confirmed COVID-19 cases in the county from Jan. 29 to Feb. 4, according to a weekly update from the county health department.
The update is normally released on Fridays, but was delayed to Monday due to disruption from last week’s winter storm.
This week’s 636 cases are down 26.9 percent from the previous week (Jan. 22-28) when there were 870 new confirmed cases. To date, there have been 19,398 confirmed COVID-19 cases in Franklin County, according to the update.
The positivity rate — the percentage of COVID-19 tests that came back positive — in the county was 29.1 percent from Jan. 29 to Feb. 4, according to the health department, down from the previous week when it stood at 34.5 percent.
As of Friday, 12 people from Franklin County were hospitalized and in isolation with COVID-19, according to the health department update.
However, officials at Mercy Hospital Washington, the county’s biggest hospital, said Monday there were 17 patients, 10 of whom were in isolation, in its beds. Mercy’s number, unlike the health department’s, also includes patients from outside of the county and patients who are no longer contagious with the virus, but still being treated for COVID-19-related symptoms.
Monday’s 10 deaths come as the U.S. nears the grim milestone of 1 million COVID-19 deaths. As of Feb. 5, COVID-19 was listed as a cause of death on 891,526 death certificates in the country, according to the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.
Local health experts worry that as the toll nears 1 million, it may become harder for some members of the public to grasp the reality of what health care professionals are dealing with every day in the hospital.
“That number is simply a statistic at that point,” said Dr. Ann-Elizabeth Mohart, chief medical officer at Mercy Hospital Washington. “It becomes so big, it is simply a statistic and it no longer becomes deeply personal. But inside of the hospital, each one of those digits really is a human life.”
Mohart said many of those hospitalized with COVID-19 are in for a long time.
“Here at Mercy Washington, and in most hospitals throughout the world right now, most of these patients who have COVID are hospitalized much longer than a typical patient is. Some of them are truly in our hospital for months,” Mohart said. “So there is no way you can care for a human that long, every moment of the day and ... not be deeply connected to them.
“So every single one of those deaths is a difficult transition for our hospital team,” she said. “That is something that we have experienced more in the last few years than most of us ever have in our careers before.”
Mohart said the decline in reported cases is an encouraging sign “that we are likely headed on the downslope of that omicron.”
As of Feb. 8, 51.3 percent of people in Franklin County are fully vaccinated against COVID-19, according to the Missouri Department of Health and Senior Services. That number has moved little in the last month: as of Jan. 4, 50.1 percent of county residents were fully vaccinated, according to DHSS.
Statewide, 55.5 percent of Missourians are fully vaccinated, according to DHSS.