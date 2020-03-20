Mercy Hospital Washington is scheduled to open a COVID-19 testing center at the Washington Fairgrounds Monday.
Mercy made the announcement Friday that the center would be open to test for possible cases of the coronavirus. The site is only available for prescreened patients who are exhibiting symptoms.
More sites are scheduled to open throughout the region next week.
Each test would be scheduled in advance by Mercy. No one would simply be allowed to show up and get tested.
Anyone getting a test would be required to be prescreened by calling 314-251-0500. The site will be open Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m.
After calling the number, possible testers would be asked a series of questions and will be asked to describe symptoms.
Anyone who qualifies for a test will be given a time slot to show up to the testing site. People who could qualify include symptomatic patients with a fever of 100.4 or higher, people with respiratory concerns or anyone with similar pre-existing health conditions.
Mercy is stressing that anyone seeking a test must first call before arriving.
Similar to the setup used by Mercy in Chesterfield that was open the weekend of March 14-15, the site will allow people to stay in their cars.
The test involves both a nasal and throat swab. Those who get tested would be sent home and told to quarantine until the results are back.
The test kit would be placed in a fridge on the fairgrounds. Four times a day tests would be picked up and sent to a lab.
Results will take several days. Anyone who received the test will be instructed to self-quarantine until the results are delivered.
No one will be turned away from the testing site due to cost, Mercy said.
Traffic management teams will greet patients and check registration. Nurses and medical professionals in protective gear would then do the testing.
Patients will pull in through the south gate and exit through the north gate. The rest of the fairgrounds will be locked.
“We are very appreciative of the city of Washington for supporting this test collection site at the fairgrounds,” said David Chalk, MD, president of Mercy Clinic Four Rivers. “This site will help redirect patients with possible exposure risks away from our clinics and emergency department, where other ill patients will be seeking care for their particular illnesses. This limits the possibility of exposure to COVID-19 for other patients and for our medical teams.”
Mercy President Eric Eoloff said testing will be broken into 10-minute blocks to avoid stacking issues. That means around 50 tests could be administered daily.
Local police, including Franklin County Sheriff’s Office deputies, will be working the site.
Eoloff said Monday night the fairgrounds is an ideal spot for a testing center. He said the location is remote in a way, but also well known by the community.
The goal of the center is to prevent sick patients from going to hospitals and other medical offices and possibly infecting medical personnel and other patients.
City crews have been working this week on getting the site ready for Mercy. The Washington City Council approved the use of the fairgrounds as a testing site at Monday’s meeting.