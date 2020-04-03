COVID-19 testing is ongoing at the Washington Fairgrounds.
A spokesman said Thursday more than 200 tests have been administered since March 23.
Mercy said the testing has been going well.
Mercy is asking anyone seeking a test to first call their primary care physician.
Patients also can visit Mercy’s COVID-19 page to use the interactive risk assessment tool. The web address for that page is Mercy.net/COVID19.
A patient must have a fever of at least 100.4 degrees and respiratory symptoms, including a cough or shortness of breath, and either recent travel to a high-risk area or contact with a known COVID-19 patient.
Because of a limited number of testing supplies across the U.S., only patients who are very ill and meet COVID-19 criteria are currently being tested.
Mercy is recommending those with symptoms to stay home and away from others. Mercy said people with symptoms should take care of themselves just like they do for any other virus.
If symptoms escalate, patients should contact their primary care physician.
Mercy opened the fairgrounds testing site Monday, March 23. The site is scheduled to be open Monday through Friday from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m.
Results will take several days.
Anyone who receives the test will be instructed to self-quarantine until the results are delivered.
No one will be turned away from the testing site due to cost, Mercy said.