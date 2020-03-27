Mercy Hospital Washington announced Thursday night some changes to its testing operations at the Washington Fairgrounds.
Mercy is altering both the way patients need to seek a test and the criteria to be considered for a test.
This week, Mercy has been instructing patients to call a phone number to set up a test. Now, Mercy is asking anyone seeking a test to first call their primary care physician.
Patients also can visit Mercy’s COVID-19 page to use the interactive risk assessment tool. The web address for that page is Mercy.net/COVID19.
The original criteria for testing still holds — a patient must have a fever of at least 100.4 degrees and respiratory symptoms, including cough or shortness of breath, and either recent travel to a high-risk area or contact with a known COVID-19 patient.
Mercy also has added additional criteria. Because of a limited number of testing supplies across the U.S., only patients who are very ill and meet COVID-19 criteria are currently being tested.
Mercy is recommending those with symptoms to stay home and away from others. Mercy said people with symptoms should take care of themselves just like they do for any other virus.
If symptoms escalate, patients should contact their primary care physician.
Mercy opened the fairgrounds testing site Monday, March 23. The site is open Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m.
Mercy has completed a number of tests in the first week. The hospital said as of Thursday, about 200 tests were administered at the fairgrounds.
Results will take several days.
Anyone who receives the test has been instructed to self-quarantine until the results are delivered.
No one will be turned away from the testing site due to cost, Mercy said.
Traffic management teams will greet patients and check registration. Nurses and medical professionals in protective gear will then do the testing.
Patients will pull in through the south gate and exit through the north gate. The rest of the fairgrounds will be locked.
Local police, including Franklin County Sheriff’s Office deputies, will be working the site.
The goal of the center is to prevent sick patients from going to hospitals and medical offices and possibly infecting medical personnel and other patients.